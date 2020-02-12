One injured in head-on collision

GREENVILLE — Adverse driving conditions Wednesday evening led to a head-on collision that left one injured.

At approximately 6:18 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the area of Sweitzer and Martz Streets in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash with entrapment.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a blue Ford F-250 was traveling southbound on Sweitzer Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the snow-covered roadway causing it to cross left of center. The Ford then collided head-on with a gray Honda Odyssey, causing both vehicles to come to rest in the northbound lane of traffic.

The female driver of the Honda was extricated from her vehicle by non-mechanical means by the Greenville City Fire Department prior to being treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue. The driver was transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as minor injuries. The female driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

Snow covered roads lead to a two-car head-on crash Wednesday evening, sending one to Wayne Healthcare. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_GDA-head-on-crash.jpg Snow covered roads lead to a two-car head-on crash Wednesday evening, sending one to Wayne Healthcare.