Driver flees scene of injury accident

GETTYSBURG — An unidentified male driver reportedly fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday that left a teen driver of another vehicle injured.

At approximately 3:16 p.m., emergency personnel from Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded, along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, to the intersection of Auld Road and Children’s Home-Bradford Road in reference to a two-vehicle injury crash.

According to deputies, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a green 2010 Toyota Camry, driven by Ashlyn Plessinger, 17, of Bradford, was traveling westbound on Children’s Home-Bradford Road and stopped at a posted stop sign at the intersection at Auld Road. Plessinger then failed to notice and pulled into the pathway of, and was struck by, a tan 2002 Buick Regal, which was traveling northbound on Auld Road.

Plessinger, as well as a teenage juvenile passenger, were treated on the scene by Gettysburg Rescue for what were described as minor injuries. Plessinger was transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatmeant and evaluation. Plessinger’s passenger was treated and released on the scene, refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The unidentified male driver of the Buick was reported to have fled the scene of the accident on foot. Deputies reported the driver was last observed in a nearby backyard of a private residence before the arrival of emergency personnel. His whereabouts remain unknown at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are seeking the identity of the driver of a 2002 Buick who fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_Comer-8897.jpg Deputies are seeking the identity of the driver of a 2002 Buick who fled the scene of a two-vehicle accident Friday. Jim Comer | The Daily Advocate