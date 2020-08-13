VERSAILLES — Members of the Versailles FFA competed on Tuesday, August 4, in the State FFA Dairy Judging Career Development Event, having been rescheduled from the previously cancelled state contest in March.

Versailles FFA placed sixth overall in the state. The Versailles FFA team consisted of Renea Schmitmeyer, Caden Buschur, Tori Wuebker and Noah Shimp. The State FFA Dairy Judging Career Development Contest was held in conjunction with the rescheduled Spring Dairy Show and the State 4-H Dairy judging contest. Renea Schmitmeyer lead the team and placed sixth overall as an individual. The contest consisted of a written online test, evaluation of the four classes of dairy cattle with questions, pedigree evaluation, and sire selection.

A special thanks from the team to Steve Buschur for hosting a couple practices prior to the rescheduled contest.