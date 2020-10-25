2 dead in New Madison crash

NEW MADISON — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning at the intersection of State Routes 722 and 726 has claimed the lives of two people.

At approximately 9:53 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue, and MedFlight responded along with Darke County Sheriff’s deputies to the area of State Route 722 and State Route 726 on a two-vehicle serious injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by Linda Smith, 74, of West Milton, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on State Route 722 when Mrs. Smith failed to notice and yield to oncoming traffic. Smith pulled into the intersection at State Route 726 and was struck by a southbound 2012 GMC Acadia, driven by Natalie Greene, 30, of New Madison, forcing both vehicles off the roadway coming to rest in a field.

Greene, as well as her passengers, Vincent Springer, 31, of New Madison, and two juveniles, were treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue for what were described as minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility. Marie Fine, 94, of Laura, Ohio, was extricated by mechanical means from the Smith vehicle and transported by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where she later succumbed to her injuries. Smith succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

State Route 722 remained closed for several hours while the investigation into the incident was completed and the wreckage was removed. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to the scene along with the Darke County Coroner’s Office to aid in conducting the investigation into the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

MedFlight was called to the scene of a fatal accident Sunday at the intersection of State Routes 722 and 726. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene; another woman later succumbed to injuries, while three other involved were treated for minor injuries. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_Comer-540559.jpg MedFlight was called to the scene of a fatal accident Sunday at the intersection of State Routes 722 and 726. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene; another woman later succumbed to injuries, while three other involved were treated for minor injuries.

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com