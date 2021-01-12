Court hears assault, trespassing charges

GREENVILLE — Four people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court Monday and Tuesday. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Ricky J. Martin, 33, of Greenville, was sentenced to 12 months incarceration with the ODRC, with 87 days credited, for a previous conviction for assaulting a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony. Upon his release, Martin faces an optional three-year period of post-release control.

Lucas J. Hammaker, 27, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. This charge was amended from domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, as part of a plea agreement. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 6 months, and a maximum fine of $1,000, neither of which are mandatory. Hammaker was represented in court by David Rohrer and is currently out on an OR bond.

Austin A. Littlepage, 24, of Greenville, made his initial appearance in court for one count of trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth-degree felony. Pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code, this charge constitutes burglary. If convicted, Littlepage faces a maximum prison sentence of 18 months, and a maximum fine of $5,000. Littlepage pleaded not guilty, told the court he would find his own attorney, and was issued an OR bond. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 14.

Timothy W. Jones, 50, of Piqua, made his initial appearance in court for one count of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months, and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. Jones pleaded not guilty, noted he would find his own lawyer, and was issued an OR bond. His next appearance is scheduled for Jan. 19.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

Nathaniel Kubik covers courts and crime for Darke County Media. To contact him, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

