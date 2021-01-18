2nd-alarm fire damages home

UNION CITY, Ohio — A family home suffered moderate damage Saturday afternoon following a fire that started in an outdoor garbage bin.

At approximately 2:12 p.m., firefighters from Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue responded along with mutual aid from Union City, Indiana, Ansonia and Liberty Township Fire Departments to 470 Beamsville Union City Road in reference to a working garage fire.

According to Captain Dusty Brunner, of the Union City, Ohio Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single-story brick ranch with smoke and flames showing from an exterior addition to the garage. The fire, which is believed to have started in an outdoor garbage bin, quickly spread to and throughout an exterior addition of the garage. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control preventing it from spreading to the interior portions of the structure and living space of the home.

The exterior addition of the garage, thought to have been used as a general storage area, as well as multiple items within were lost to the fire. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

This incident will remain under investigation by the Union City, Ohio Fire Department.

Multiple units responded to a fire Saturday in Union City, Ohio. No injuries were reported. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_Comer-55812.jpg Multiple units responded to a fire Saturday in Union City, Ohio. No injuries were reported. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

