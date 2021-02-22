Commissioners discuss Wayne Lakes wastewater

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to primarily discuss the Wayne Lakes wastewater administrative agreement, and fund transfers to the Darke County airport. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The meeting began with the approval of Resolution (R-48-2021) which transfers $10,200 to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for maintenance and repair fees, and attorney fees.

Next, the board discussed the Wayne Lakes wastewater administrative agreement between Wayne Lakes local government and the Darke Co. Commissioners. This proposed agreement relates to a 2015 study conducted by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in which the commission strongly recommended that Wayne Lakes install a grinder pump wastewater collection system. The grinder pump will transfer liquid via force mains to a new mechanical treatment plant stationed just outside of the village that will support approximately 334 users.

To prepare for this development, residents of Wayne Lakes will be charged a one time fee of $15 in the near future. Following this, the village and county will work out further payment details. It is expected that residents will face an increase in wastewater billings. More information about bill prices will be released when proper rates have been determined.

Darke County is responsible for invoicing each user of the Wayne Lakes Sanitary Collection System on a quarterly basis (Jan., April, July, Oct.) based on the customer information provided by the village. Wayne Lakes Village has sole responsibility for the installation, construction, operation, and maintenance of the system. Any future capital improvements, extensions, or modifications to the system will be provided by, and are the responsibility of, the village.

This project is scheduled to be completed sometime in 2023 or 2024. More information will be released when it becomes available.

The board approved a snow plow purchase from Mr. Plow in Greenville for a total of $7,196. Other quotes were presented at slightly lower rates, but the commissioners agreed that Mr. Plow was the right choice seeing that the business is local and can provide quick maintenance if need be. This plow will be used at the Darke County airport.

Resolution (R-50-2021) was approved. This resolution provided a fund advance of $9,428.31 to the Darke County airport to cover bills until the airport receives the 2020 FAA AIP Grant they had applied for. The money is for preliminary work that done on the taxiway project between Nov. 28 and Dec. 31 of 2020. The funds will be returned to the county upon the airport receiving the grant funds.

In news regarding the Darke Co. Courts purchasing of the Chillz building on Broadway, the commissioners all noted that, though they approved the fund transfer last meeting, they are still in favor of finding an different location, and will continue to push alternatives until the project is finalized.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact the office, call 937-547-7370.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss the Wayne Lakes wastewater administrative agreement and the purchasing of a new snow plow for the Darke County Airport. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Commissioners-0003-PRINT.jpg The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss the Wayne Lakes wastewater administrative agreement and the purchasing of a new snow plow for the Darke County Airport. Darke County Media photo

New facilities to be completed 2023-24