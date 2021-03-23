County recognizes Vietnam veterans March 29

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Steve Willman and the Darke County Board of Commissioners recently declared March 29 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.”

March 29, 1973, marked the end of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam conflict after more than a decade of combat. The proclamation was signed in coordination with the Fort GreeneVille Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The proclamation was signed to honor the men and women who served in the armed forces during the Vietnam War. Throughout the conflict, more than three million Americans served, and 58,000 laid down their lives in service to our nation. From Ohio alone, approximately 330 did not return home, and of those 330, approximately 15 were Darke County natives.

Both Willman and the commissioners recognize the need to pay homage to the sacrifices that were made during the Vietnam War, and signed the proclamation in the hopes that other Darke County residents will take time on Monday to recognize the many sacrifices made during the war.

“We’re honored to recognize Vietnam veterans in Darke County through a proclamation,” said County Commissioner Mike Stegall on behalf of the board. “As time moves on, the Vietnam generation seems to be getting lost to history, but their sacrifice was just as honorable and noble as generations before and after them. We are very proud to recognize veterans in Greenville and the county for their exemplary service to our country.”

The proclamation states that the commissioners and Mayor Willman, “urge all people in our county to participate in the events of this day as one means of honoring those men and women who served their country faithfully and courageously during the Vietnam conflict.”

It also stated the the city of Greenville and Darke County reaffirm their dedication to “showing a generation of veterans the respect and support of a grateful nation.”

“The Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is also honored to be a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemoration Commemorative Partner.” said Debbie Nisonger, the Veterans Committee Chair of the DAR. “As a Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, we are proud to honor and pay tribute to Vietnam veterans.”

On Monday, slow down, thank a veteran, and take time to remember the sacrifices of so many during the Vietnam War.

Member of the Fort GreeneVille DAR attended the proclamation signing. Back row (L to R): Linda Riley, Kathy Bowen, Regent Brenda Arnett and Karen Burkett. Front row (L to R): Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, and County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_20210315_100306.jpg Member of the Fort GreeneVille DAR attended the proclamation signing. Back row (L to R): Linda Riley, Kathy Bowen, Regent Brenda Arnett and Karen Burkett. Front row (L to R): Greenville Mayor Steve Willman, and County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes. Provided photo

Procalimation signed by Willman, county commissioners

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com

