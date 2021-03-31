Darke County Rabbit Raisers meeting

DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Rabbit Raisers held a meeting on March 16, 2021. This was our first in-person meeting. We have some new members this year in our club and would like to welcome them. 4-H week was March 7 to 13. We had some members of the club hang up posters for 4-H week, to promote to the community. At our meeting we discussed and showed members how to use the online 4-H enrollment. Showing them projects to sign up for to be able to show rabbits at the fair. All enrollment needs to be completed by April 1st.

Our Spring rabbit show was discussed and club members are helping get items for our raffle. This will be held on March 28 at in the Coliseum at the Darke County Fair Grounds. We are excited for this year to come as there was news that the Fairboard plans on offering a full fair in August 2021. Our next meeting will be held at Shawnee Prairie on April 20 at 7 p.m.