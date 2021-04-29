2021 Miss Chick Pageant registration now open

VERSAILLES — Versailles Poultry Days is now accepting applications for the 2021 Miss Chick Pageant.

The virtual pageant preliminaries are Friday, June 11 at 12 p.m. The finals will be held on the Poultry Days Festival grounds located at 459 S. Center Street on Saturday, June 12 at 2 p.m. in the former high school gymnasium. Enter for a chance to win $1,000 and a title for life. The contest is sponsored by Park National Bank and Versailles Poultry Days, Inc. Registration is open to females 16 years old by the day of the contest, and no older than 19 years old. Limited to high school underclassmen and 2021 graduates. Contestants must reside in Darke County or a contiguous county (Miami, Mercer, Montgomery, Shelby, Auglaize, Preble, Jay, Randolph and Wayne). Register at VersaillesPoultryDays.com.

After 70 years of celebrating vibrant, dynamic young women as part of the Poultry Days Festival, the Miss Chick pageant has earned its place as a rich community tradition. Members of the Miss Chick court promote the festival throughout their reign acting as ambassadors to the Ultimate Frisbee community that participates in the tournament held in conjunction with the festival and at local festivals. The court also participates in philanthropic events that raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Wounded Warrior Project or conducts events like Confident Chicks; a program created to inspire and uplift young women.

In addition to the honor of representing Poultry Days during their reign, the chosen Miss Chick will receive flowers, a plaque, crown and $1,000; First Runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque and $400; and Second Runner-up will receive flowers, a plaque, and $200.

Applicants require a business or club sponsor. Early applicants will receive a discounted entry fee of $5 payable by the sponsor or contestant. The early application deadline for entries will be May 15. After this date contestants will be subject to a $10 entrance fee. Final deadline for entries is May 31. Please email MissChick.vpd@gmail.com with any questions.

Contestants will be judged on: Appearance – 25 percent, Clothing – 25 percent, Poise, ability to speak, platform presence – 25 percent, and Personal Interview – 25 percent.

For online registration and festival information, please visit VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Like our Facebook page, Miss Chick – Versailles Poultry Days.

Pictured is the very first Miss Chick Bonnie Sue Besecker in 1952. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_1952-Miss-Chick.jpg Pictured is the very first Miss Chick Bonnie Sue Besecker in 1952. Provided photo