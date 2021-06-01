Darke GOP recognizes 2021 ’Businesses of the Year’

GREENVILLE — Earlier this year, two Darke County businesses were recognized as the 2021 Darke County Republican Party’s Businesses of the Year.

Greenville ACE Hardware, owned by Doug and Sherry Hesson, and A & B Coffee, owned by Aaron and Betsy Ward, were co-recipients of the award for the outstanding support displayed during the 2020 election season.

Specifically, both businesses allowed the Darke County Republican Party to use space outside and inside their respective businesses to set up a weekly headquarters, sell raffle tickets, arrange for yard sign pick-up, and host visiting candidates.

“Our party could not have possibly accomplished all that we did without the help of Greenville ACE and A & B Coffee,” commented Darke County Republican Chair Katie DeLand. “Doug, Sherry, Aaron and Betsy all stepped up during a historic election and allowed us a record-breaking year in terms of voter outreach, yard sign placement, and merchandise sold. We are incredibly indebted to their generosity, and attribute much of our success to them!”

The Darke County Republican Party presented gift certificates to both businesses at the annual Lincoln Day Dinner held in March.

Doug and Sherry Hesson, owners of Greenville ACE Hardware, located at 1241 E. Russ Road, were recognized as the 2021 Darke GOP "Business of the Year." Greenville ACE Hardward and A & B Coffee in Greenville were honored at the annual GOP Lincoln Day Dinner earlier this year. Aaron and Betsy Ward, owners of A & B Coffee, located at 501 S. Broadway in Greenville, were co-recipients of the 2021 Darke GOP "Business of the Year" award.