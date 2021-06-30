Driver injured after hitting tree

BUTLER TWP. — A driver suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning after the vehicle he was operating struck a tree head-on.

At approximately 9:58 a.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison fire Department and Tri-Village Rescue responded along with Darke County Sheriff’s deputies to the 3100 block of St. Rt. 121 in reference to a single-vehicle injury crash.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a silver Chevrolet Cavalier was traveling north on St. Rt. 121 when the vehicle, for unknown reasons, veered off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

The unidentified male driver of the Chevrolet was mechanically extricated from his vehicle by firefighters from the New Madison Fire Department prior to being treated at the scene by Tri-Village Rescue for what were described as serious injuries. The driver was then transported to Wayne HealthCare for further treatment and evaluation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

A driver suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision into a tree Wednesday morning. The cause of the wreck is still being investigated. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Comer-590022.jpeg A driver suffered serious injuries following a head-on collision into a tree Wednesday morning. The cause of the wreck is still being investigated. Jim Comer | Darke County Media

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com