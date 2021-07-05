Pike to speak at DCRWC meeting July 12

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting Darke County Clerk of the Courts of Common Pleas Cindy Pike as featured speaker at its next meeting, Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Shawnee Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

Pike will be discussing the responsibilities and functions of the office she leads. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m., with an optional reservation-only dinner at 6 p.m.

In 1996, Pike was elected to fill the position vacated by a retiring Elsie Stentzel. Pike will touch on some of the multitude of changes that have occurred in her office during her tenure. In addition to keeping court and title records, the Clerk of Courts office handles divorces, dissolutions, larger civil cases, felony cases, passport applications, and state tax liens. Pike is a Darke County native and Ansonia Schools graduate.

Pike said she is happy in her work and explained that Darke County enjoys a “unique thing” among its elected officials.

“All elected officials here, regardless of their party, can sit in the same room and not want to kill each other,” she explained. “We all work together for the common good of Darke County residents.”

Although the program begins at 6:30 p.m., the club offers an optional dinner beginning at 6 p.m. at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal.

Those wishing to take advantage of the optional dinner may make reservations prior to noon, Thursday, July 8, by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at: DCRWReservations@darkegop.org.

The DCRWC is a political group founded to provide education, legislative information, and a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party. It is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. For more information, visit: www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org.

Pike https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Pike.jpg Pike