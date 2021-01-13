Police seek info on Gettysburg teen’s death

GETTYSBURG — A Gettysburg teen is dead, and law enforcement is seeking further information.

WHIO has reported the Montgomery County Coroner has identified a teen who died after an incident on South Irwin Street in Dayton in December.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger identified the victim as Cole Allen, 17, of Gettysburg. The cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the death remain under investigation.

Harshbarger asked for the public’s help Monday to identify Allen, who was initially hospitalized Dec. 21 following an incident in an alley on South Irwin Street. Allen died five days later.

Police responded to the alley Dec. 21 on reports of a person down, according to a police incident report.

“The Dayton Police Department is continuing the investigation into the death of Cole Allen. We are working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to learn the circumstances that led to Mr. Allen’s death. Upon completion of this investigation we will confer with prosecutors if warranted,” Dayton Police said in a statement.

Those with information should call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-2677.

