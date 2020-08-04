Buy mums for Garden Club fundraiser

The Arcanum Garden Club is holding a fall fundraiser. Garden Club members will be taking orders for Belgium mums from August 1 through August 13. These beautiful, showy mums, in 12-inch pots will grow to 18 to 22 inches in diameter. They are four available color choices: red, purple, yellow, and bronze/orange; order early for greatest color availability. The cost of each mum is $25. Purchased mums will be available for pickup on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Funds raised will help continue the Garden Club mission of beautifying our community. Questions, please call Abby Cutright at 937-654-2965.

Have you heard about the possible expansion of Ivester Park? The Clean Ohio Fund is a State Grant that would allow for the expansion of the park and add new amenities to the Arcanum community, An added benefit would allow the town to install new electrical wires that would operate more efficiently in the long run. The Clean Ohio Fund is the state’s main funding source for open space conservation, farmland preservation, trail creation, brownfield restoration, and protection of ecologically sensitive areas. The fund was approved by voters in 2000 as a $400 million bond initiative and renewed for another eight years in 2008. Funding of $100 million for the fiscal years 2016 to 2018 is through the state capital appropriations bill. This includes $75 million for the Clean Ohio Green Space Conservation initiative, which preserves open spaces, sensitive ecological areas, and river and stream corridors.

Ivester Park is named after George Ivester. Ivester was a blacksmith who purchased the Gunder farm in 1854; his money came in through the sale of lots in the plats that he added to Arcanum and the sawmill which was supplied by the forests of his land. The George Ivester House, which is the Arcanum Public Library today is one of the seven historical buildings in town.

Per the Arcanum Public Library book written by William Gunder, the Ivester House is a Victorian style mansion which was started in 1874 and completed in 1875. George Ivester was a blacksmith, farmer and miller who was born in Pennsylvania. He married Rebecca Davis and they were the parents of six children. The building was also the Ivy-Ester Tavern purchased in 1927. The tavern establishment was operated in the front part of their home. Weekday noon lunches were priced at 30 cents and Sunday dinner a big 50 cents. The Ivester House was sold to the Arcanum Public Library and they opened their doors in 1963. To get the rest of the story about the Ivester House or any of the designated sites you may purchase the “Arcanum Business History” book by Anita Short.

Immanuel Baptist Church will host a special “Evening under the Stars” outside with drive-in services on Sunday, August 16 at 6 p.m. The church is located at 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio. Sharing with gospel music will be Blaine Bowman and HIS Goodtime Band. Come as you are, sit in your car and enjoy the music and some of Blaine’s comedy along with some gospel teaching. It is sure to be a good time.

You will want to put this event on your calendar — The Twin Township Trustees are hosting a cemetery stone cleaning and workday Saturday, Sept. 12 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. The township will supply water, D2 and soap. Those interested in helping should bring a bucket and a soft bristle brush. Interested participants can email an RSVP to twin.twp.darke@gmail.com or text 937-423-1085. This is a great community service project for older students and adults. Organizers look forward to a great workday and lots of volunteers!

“Hello August — the first week of August hangs at the very top of summer, the top of the live-long year, like the highest seat of a Ferris wheel when it pauses in its turning. The weeks that come before are only a climb from balmy spring, and those that follow a drop to the chill of autumn, dawns and glaring noons, and sunsets smeared with too much color.” ~Natalie Babbitt

“I love borders. August is the border between summer and autumn; it is the most beautiful month I know.” ~Tove Jansson

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/08/web1_2019-new.V-Rhodehamel-2-.jpg