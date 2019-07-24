Arcanum hosts volleyball tourney

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans volleyball program hosted the Arcanum Summer Tournament with six high school varsity volleyball teams competing in the main gymnasium and six junior varsity teams taking to the middle school gym.

“This is the first time we a have had the tournament,” said Arcanum head volleyball coach Macey O’Dell. “We are running it as a JO tournament. We have the pool play in the morning and we have a tournament in the afternoon.”

Three Darke County schools took to the courts including host Arcanum, the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets and the Greenville Lady Wave.

Arcanum and Franklin Monroe were coming off a combined two day volleyball camp at the Arcanum school led by Wittenberg University and Otterbein University coaches.

“Wittenberg and Otterbein coaches were here to help us,” said FM Lady Jets coach Angie Filbrun, “so we have been busy the last two days,”

“Today is kind of like a reward,” Filbrun added. “Lets us show what we’ve learned and come out here and have a good time.”

“Arcanum is hosting the Summer Tournament which allows us to play teams we won’t normally see throughout the season,” said Greenville coach Michelle Hardesty. “We are basically using different lineups trying to find some consistency in what we are doing.”

The three Darke County programs are coming off excellent 2018 OHSAA volleyball season.

“There has really been some good caliber of ball down here so we are getting pushed and challenged,” Hardesty noted. “That is what you want in your preseason.”

Franklin Monroe returns the heart of their line up from a team that completed the 2018 season with a 20-5 record.

“We have a lot of players returning and it’s going to be a fun season,” said Filbrun. “I have a lot of faith in these girls. They are an incredible group of young ladies. They are not afraid to work hard, so it’s going to be a good one.”

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 853-6390-Ext. 1751. Read more news, features and sports a DarkeCountyMedia.com.

