Jets drop opener to TC Eagles

PITSBURG – The Franklin Monroe boys kicked off their 2019-20 basketball campaign opening up with Troy Christian. Over the last 4 years this game has been split between the 2 schools and the final outcome decided down the stretch.

That scenario played itself out again tonight as the Jets charged hard late cutting the lead to two points a couple of time but they were unable to put together a back breaking play to steal the lead away and Troy Christian Isaac Gray kept them at bay by making 6 straight free throws for the 50-44 win.

The Jets grabbed an early 3-0 lead on an Aiden Luchini triple to start the game. Troy Christian answered with 5 straight points before a lay-up by Cavin Baker tied the game at 5.

The Eagles then scored 7 unanswered points to go up 12-5 prompting with 1:30 to go in the 1st quarter prompting an FM timeout.

Ky Cool scored a hard one in the lane followed by another drive to the rim by Baker to end the 1st quarter trailing 12-9.

The 2nd quarter wasn’t much better offensively for the Jets – they were getting shots … but struggled to get them to fall.

Defensively FM was solid but they trailed 25-16 at the half.

After making just one triple in the first half FM two in the 3rd quarter, with Baker and Jace Byers connecting from downtown. The Jets outscored Troy Christian 11-9 in the frame, still down 33-27.

In the final stanza the Jets made hard charge as Ky Cool came to life scoring 9 of his 11 points in the game to rally his team. The Jets on a layup by Cool made it 42-41 with 1:30 to go but when they were unable to get a stop as TC upped the lead to 46-41.

Luchini would net his 2nd triple of the night to inch closer again 46-44 with 17 seconds left but the Eagles were good at the free throw line down the stretch and held of a hard charging FM team to win it 50-44.

Ky Cool, Gabe Sargent and Cavin Baker each scored 11 points for FM, Aiden Luchini with 8 and Jace Byers 3.

Scoring Summary:

Score by Quarters:

TC … 12 … 13 … 9 … 16 – 50

FM . 09 … 07 … 11 … 17 – 44

Team Scoring:

Troy Christian: Frantom 5, Peters 6, Gray 15, Schemmel 2, Jackson 4, Gillespie 5 Day 3, Clawson 10; Totals 3-11-19/25 – 50

Franklin Monroe: Ky Cool 11, Cavin Baker 11, Jace Byers 3, Gabe Sargent 11, Aiden Luchini 8; Totals 5-10-9/16 – 44

Cavin Baker drives to the basket for Franklin Monroe in home game with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Cavin_Baker-49329-.jpg Cavin Baker drives to the basket for Franklin Monroe in home game with Troy Christian. Gabe Sargent launches a shot for the Jets in home opener. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Gabe_Sargent-49335-.jpg Gabe Sargent launches a shot for the Jets in home opener. Jace Byers shoots a 3-pointer for FM in Friday night game with the Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Jace_Byers-49336-.jpg Jace Byers shoots a 3-pointer for FM in Friday night game with the Eagles. Ky Cool scores for Franklin Monroe in season opener with Troy Christian. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Ky_Cool-49337-.jpg Ky Cool scores for Franklin Monroe in season opener with Troy Christian. Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Aiden_Luchini-49327-.jpg Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_Brydon_Diceanu-49328-.jpg Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/12/web1_FM_Cheerleaders-49332-.jpg Dale Barger | DarkeCountyMedia.com

