Wave downs Fairborn Skyhawks

FAIRBORN – The Greenville varsity boys basketball team earned a Friday night road win by defeating the Fairborn Skyhawks 46-39 in a MVL matchup.

“Great defensive effort tonight to hold them under 40-points,” said Greenville coach Kyle Joseph. “We talk about being great at what we are good at and we did that tonight – then offensively we did good enough to win.”

Greenville grabbed a 12-4 lead after one period of play with Foster Cole hitting a 3-pointer and 2-point goal for 5-points, Alec Fletcher adding a field goal and free throw for 3-points and Tyler Beyke and DJ Zimmer each adding a basket.

The Skyhawks battled back to take the second quarter 10-7 sending the teams to the break with the Green Wave holding a 19-14 advantage. All GHS second quarter points were scored by Cole including a trey and two 2-point goals.

Period No. 3 had the teams playing to a 13-13 score with Greenville getting balanced scoring. Zimmer hit for 4-points, Cole knocking down his third triple of the night and 2-points each from Marcus Wood, Alec Fletcher and Tyler Beyke sending the game to the final period with the Wave up 32-27.

The fourth quarter saw both teams going to the free throw line with Greenville making 10-of-18 and Fairborn 7-of-9 as the Wave would take the final period by a 14-12 score to secure the Miami Valley League win.

“Fairborn did a good job mixing up some defensive looks but we found ways to get the ball into Foster and DJ,” Coach Joseph stated, “and they delivered for us.”

Zimmer paced Greenville in fourth quarter scoring with 8-points; 6-points coming at the line, Wood 5-points; 3-points at the charity stripe and a Cole free throw.

Foster Cole led Greenville and all scorers with a game high 16-points in the win.

BOXSCORE:

GREENVILLE 46, FAIRBORN 39

GREENVILLE – F. Cole 16, DJ Zimmer 14, M. Wood 7, A. Fletcher 5, T. Beyke 4 – TOTALS 13 11-23 3 46

FAIRBORN – D. Lewis 14, J. Pullen 13, B. Huffman 3, J. Coolman 3, W. Fasnacht 2, B. Munger 2, C. Bush 2 – TOTALS 10 7-9 4 39

3-POINTERS

Greenville 3 (F. Cole 3)

Fairborn 4 (D. Lewis 2, B. Huffman 1, J. Pullen 1_

SCORE by QUARTERS:

12-07-13-14 46 Greenville

04-10-13-12 39 Fairborn

Greenville’s Nolan Curtis brings the ball upcourt for the Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/01/web1_8-inch-Nolan-Curtis-.jpg Greenville’s Nolan Curtis brings the ball upcourt for the Wave. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Greenville earns third win of the basketball season.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330