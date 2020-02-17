Arcanum downs Lady Greyhounds

DAYTON – The Arcanum Lady Trojans wasted little time advancing in OHSAA DIII tournament play by defeating the Dixie Lady 60-18.

“We were disciplined more so than we have been all year,” said Arcanum coach Michael Dean. “We played together – the girls showed up today.”

The Lady Trojans jumped out to an 18-5 lead after one period of play led by 10 Taylor Gray points including 2-2 at the line and a Gracie Garno 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Holy cow,” said Coach Dean. “The first quarter Taylor (Gray) had 10-points the first quarter, a good half dozen rebounds and she was just strong inside. All those rebounds were offensive rebounds that we needed and she had a lot of fire. They beat her up inside with two girls, three girls sometimes and she fought through it, She is who we need going down the stretch and I was real happy with her play.”

“Gracie Garno hit that big three there at the end of the first quarter at the buzzer,” added Dean. “The girls were just good together today. “It’s nice to see them come together and feed off each other.”

Arcanum added 20-points to the second quarter board while limiting the Lady Greyhounds to two free throws to lead 38-7 with the teams heading to the halftime break. The Lady Trojans got 6-points each from Madelyn Fearon, Hailey Unger and Gray and two free throws from Gracie Garno to round out second quarter scoring.

Period No. 3 went to Arcanum by a 15-5 score and a second half running clock giving the Lady Trojans a 53-12 lead going to the final period of play. Unger paced Arcanum with 10 third quarter points.

“The girls were just good together today,” Coach Dean stated. “It’s nice as a coach to see them come together and feed off each other.”

Coach Dean took advantage of fourth quarter play to give his younger players valuable tournament experience on the team’s way to a 7-6 fourth quarter and a 42-point win.

“There is only one number on their minds – 7,” said Dean following the game, “and that’s 7-games to get to that state championship. We have a countdown and that’s one off the list today and it doesn’t matter who those teams are, just focus game to game and now we have 6 – we’re ready to play.”

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 60, DIXIE 18

ARCANUM – H. Unger 21, T. Gray 17, M. Fearon 8, G. Garno 5, K. O’Daniel 5, M. McCans 2, H. Smith 2 – TOTALS 21 9-13 3 60

DIXIE – F. Fisher 5, S. Hartmier 5, S. Shell 4, C. Stone 4 – TOTALS 5 8-10 0 18

3-POINTERS

Arcanum 3 (H. Unger 2, G. Garno 1)

Dixie 0

SCORE by QUARTERS:

18-20-15-07 60 Arcanum

05-02-05-06 18 Dixie

Arcanum senior, Kayla O’Daniel looks for an open pass in the Lady Trojans tournament win over Dixie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Kayla-O-Daniel-1.jpg Arcanum senior, Kayla O’Daniel looks for an open pass in the Lady Trojans tournament win over Dixie. Madelyn Fearon races the ball up-court for the Lady Trojans in OHSAA tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Madelyn-Fearon-1-1.jpg Madelyn Fearon races the ball up-court for the Lady Trojans in OHSAA tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Madelyn-Fearon-drive-1.jpg Arcanum starters take a fourth quarter seat in the team’s 42-point tournament win over Dixie. (L-R) Madelyn Fearon, Taylor Gray, Kayla O’Daniel and Gracie Garno. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Starters-1.jpg Arcanum starters take a fourth quarter seat in the team’s 42-point tournament win over Dixie. (L-R) Madelyn Fearon, Taylor Gray, Kayla O’Daniel and Gracie Garno. Taylor Gray battles for an offensive rebound for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans OHSAA DIII tournament win over the Dixie Lady Greyhounds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Taylor-Gray-rebound-1-1.jpg Taylor Gray battles for an offensive rebound for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans OHSAA DIII tournament win over the Dixie Lady Greyhounds. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Taylor Gray puts up a shot for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans 60-18 tournament win over the Dixie Lady Greyhounds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Taylor-Gray-shot-1-1.jpg Taylor Gray puts up a shot for Arcanum in the Lady Trojans 60-18 tournament win over the Dixie Lady Greyhounds. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Gracie Garno drives the ball up-court for the Lady Trojans in tournament win over the Lady Greyhounds. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Gracie-Garno-1-1.jpg Gracie Garno drives the ball up-court for the Lady Trojans in tournament win over the Lady Greyhounds. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Hailey Unger scores two of her game high 21-points for Arcanum in win over Dixie. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Hailey-Unger-1-1.jpg Hailey Unger scores two of her game high 21-points for Arcanum in win over Dixie. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com Kayla O’Daniel drives to the basket in the Lady Trojans OHSAA DIII tournament win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/02/web1_Kayla-O-Daniel-1-1.jpg Kayla O’Daniel drives to the basket in the Lady Trojans OHSAA DIII tournament win. Gaylen Blosser | DarkeCountyMedia.com

The Arcanum Lady Trojans too much for Dixie in tournament action.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-548-3330