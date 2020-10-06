Greenville Lady Wave soccer defeats Stebbins

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave soccer team earned a 2-1 win over the visiting Stebbins Lady Indians in Monday night Miami Valley League play.

“The girls showed a great deal of belief in themselves,” said Greenville head coach Dave Ernst. “Sometimes that is more improtant than skill, but believing that you can achieve.”

Kendra Arnold opened scoring on the night taking advantage of a Lillian Schwer assist to put the Lady Wave up 1-0 where the score would stand with the teams heading to the break.

The Lady Indians battled back to tie the match at 1-1 as the game was winding down with just 1:35 showing on the second half clock.

Greenville’s Taylor Gonzalez gave the Lady Wave their second win of the season intercepting a pass and finding the back of the net for the winning goal with 1:20 remaining on the game clock.

“The girls are no longer hoping not to lose, but expecting to win,” Ernst stated. “A great team win, Abby (Raffel) played amazing in goal. Kendra (Arnold) and Taylor (Gonzalez) scoring.”

Raffel recorded 18 saves in goal for the Lady Wave in the team’s win.

The Lady Wave program continues to show great strides under first year Lady Wave head coach David Ernst as the team improves to 2-11-0 on the season with the win.

“Just so proud of the girls,” Coach Ernst concluded. “They deserve the result and now they expect the results.”

The two wins in a season is a first for the Lady Wave soccer program dating back to the 2011season, the last season with more than a single win. Over the prervious eight years the Lady Wave have a combined 5-121-5 record.

Greenville junior, Taylor Gonzalez. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Taylor-Gonzalez.jpg Greenville junior, Taylor Gonzalez. The Greenville Lady Wave defeat the visiting Stebbins Lady Indians to earn their winningest season in eight years. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_thumbnail_IMG_101011.jpg The Greenville Lady Wave defeat the visiting Stebbins Lady Indians to earn their winningest season in eight years. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville goalkeeper, Abby Raffel. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Abby-Rabbel-a-.jpg Greenville goalkeeper, Abby Raffel. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Lady Wave sophomore soccer goalie, Abby Raffel. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Abby-Raffel-.jpg Lady Wave sophomore soccer goalie, Abby Raffel. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media First year Lady Wave head soccer coach, Dave Ernst. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Coach-Dave-Ernst.jpg First year Lady Wave head soccer coach, Dave Ernst. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville senior Lady Wave soccer player, Kendra Arnold. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Kendra-Arnold-b-.jpg Greenville senior Lady Wave soccer player, Kendra Arnold. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Lady Wave sophomore, Lillian Schwer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/10/web1_8-inch-Lillian-Schwer-.jpg Lady Wave sophomore, Lillian Schwer. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

