Bradford loyals update gymnasium

BRADFORD – Bradford Exempted Schools completed an impressive update to its gymnasium by adding two new scoreboards, new gym pads, new lighting, gym floor resurfacing and a new Large American Flag.

“Our community is blessed with supportive folks and industry that have helped out in many ways to make our student’s lives better here at the school district,” said Bradford Superintendent, Joe Hurst. “Thank you to all those fine folks.”

“It’s a tremendous change,” said Bradford Athletic Director, Chloe Thompson. “It shows the kids and our coaches that we care and that we want to give them the best. We want to give them a nice place to be proud of when competing.”

The accomplishment is the result of the school administration, athletic director, coaches and local community members coming together to support the local student athletes.

“I knew that we had some donors that would be willing to pitch in that felt it was time because the scoreboards we had were the original ones when the building was built,” Thompson said. “We were able to secure all six donations without having to advertise because we had people come to us saying they wanted to be a part of it.”

The new gymnasium scoreboards were paid for by the Bradford Athletic Boosters, Primary Care Internists; Dr. Scott Swabb, Penny’s Blacktop Maintenance; Matt Penny, The Helman Family in memory of Noah Helman, Class of 2023, M and T Excavating; Matt Reed and C Squared Industrial; Trey Manuel.

“We wanted to get a scoreboard that was in the 21st century,” Thompson noted. “A scoreboard that has the player fouls, points and everything else because that keeps the spectators interested a little bit more.”

The Scoreboards were installed by Summit Group and new locker room clocks were installed by Skip Miller.

The old scoreboards are in good working order and will be auctioned off in the future. “There are no Bradford logos on them so they can be used anywhere,” Thompson noted.

The new Railroaders “railroad” gym pads were installed by Skip Miller and the custodial crew and paid for by the Bradford Athletic Boosters and Bradford Schools. The pads were ordered form Sport Graphics, Inc.

A new large American Flag hangs at one end of the gymnasium in memory of Richard Patty, donated by his family.

“It is really a statement piece for when the National Anthem is played,” Thompson stated. “It is something we’re very proud of in our gym and we really appreciate the donation from the Patty family to be able to honor Mr. Patty.”

Bradford head varsity volleyball coach, Alisha Patty is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Patty.

New lighting for the gymnasium was included when the entire building had new lights installed in 2018.

“A rebate from DP&L helped replace all the lights in the district from traditional fluorescents to the LCDs,” said Hurst. “We replaced every bulb in the building. The expectation not only would brighten the school building up but it would pay for itself through the energy consumption. It was forecasted a three year change of payback but they’ve paid for themselves in a little less than two years.”

Visitors to the school will notice a railroad theme when entering the main entrance to the facility as well as the athletic entrance to the building.

“We wrapped both entrances,” said Thompson. “They kind of match the gym pads with the railroad tracks and railroad theme.”

“The student athletes come in here and realize that this is a wonderful place that brings pride to the school district and to their teams,” concluded Hurst. “It gives them a sense of ownership in what they are doing and it really shows not only in how they perform on the court but how they perform as people.”

The new Bradford scoreboard, new gym mats, newly resurfaced floor and the new American Flag. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0261.jpg The new Bradford scoreboard, new gym mats, newly resurfaced floor and the new American Flag. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0265.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0268.jpg New Bradford gym mat and the school’s AD, Chloe Thompson. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0270.jpg New Bradford gym mat and the school’s AD, Chloe Thompson. Bradford Athletic Director, Chloe Thompson stands by one of the new gym mats in the Railroaders gymnasium. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0282.jpg Bradford Athletic Director, Chloe Thompson stands by one of the new gym mats in the Railroaders gymnasium. Athletic entrance to Bradford schools. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0293.jpg Athletic entrance to Bradford schools. Bradford Railroaders athletic entrance. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0294.jpg Bradford Railroaders athletic entrance. Bradford Schools railroad theme athletic entrance. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0297.jpg Bradford Schools railroad theme athletic entrance. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0302.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0306.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0308.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0310.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0313.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0315.jpg Enrance to Bradford Exempted Village Schools. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0230.jpg Enrance to Bradford Exempted Village Schools. One of two new Bradford Railroaders scoreboards. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0237.jpg One of two new Bradford Railroaders scoreboards. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0246.jpg L-R Bradford Principal Matt Triplett, Bradford Athletic Director Chloe Thompson and Bradford Superintendent Joe Hurst in the updated Bradford Railroaders gymnasium. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_IMG_0257.jpg L-R Bradford Principal Matt Triplett, Bradford Athletic Director Chloe Thompson and Bradford Superintendent Joe Hurst in the updated Bradford Railroaders gymnasium. L-R Bradford Principal Matt Triplett, Bradford Athletic Director Chloe Thompson and Bradford Superintendent Joe Hurst in the updated Bradford gymnasium. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/11/web1_a-1.jpg L-R Bradford Principal Matt Triplett, Bradford Athletic Director Chloe Thompson and Bradford Superintendent Joe Hurst in the updated Bradford gymnasium. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122