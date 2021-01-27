Jets earn CCC win over Blackhawks

UNION CITY – It was a blistering pace in the first half, one that saw Franklin Monroe take a 44-33 lead at the break at Mississinawa Valley. The Hawks were unable to keep the same scoring pace in the 2nd half as the Jets pulled away to earn a 72-50 Cross County Conference win.

In the first quarter baskets were traded at a furious pace with both teams scorching the nets with Troy Woodbury connecting on 3 triples and Trey Godfrey banged in 6 points in the paint. Jace Byers matched Woodbury with 9 points, Aiden Luchini matched Godfrey with 6 points and Ky Cool added 5 as FM took a 23-17, 1st quarter lead.

Byers, Cool and Luchini didn’t let up in the 2nd quarter as Byers added another 7 points, Cool 6 and Luchini 5. Drew Anguiano had a big 2nd quarter with 9 points keeping the Hawks close but still trailing 44-33 at the half.

Franklin Monroe coach Troy Myers didn’t know what to expect as his team was coming off their 3rd quarantine of the season, then no practice due to school cancellation and a short practice.

“We played extremely well in the first half considering our layoff. The guys shared the ball and shot itvery well it was a pleasant surprise,” Myers said.

The pace slowed a bit in the 3rd quarter but Franklin Monroe again outscored Mississinawa 13-8 to expand their lead to 57-33.

FM Ky Cool made 7-of-8 free throws in the final stanza and MV was unable to make up any ground falling to the Jets 72-50.

After the game coach Myers was pleased how his team made adjustments in the 2nd half.

“They (MV) shot it very well in the first half and got behind us a few times for some easy scores. I think the key in the second half was we forced them to shoot more jump shots,” Myers said.

“Our kids made mistakes in the first half and they were vocal about it in the locker room at the half, that’s the type of maturity you want in late January out of your kids,” Myers praised.

Jayce Byers led all scorers in the game with 21 points, Ky Cool had 20 and Aidan Luchini 14 for Franklin Monroe. The Jets improve to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in the league.

Drew Anguiano and Troy Woodbury each had 12 each and Wyatt Feltner 11 for MV, who falls to 2-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

Box Scores

Score by Quarters

FM 23 … 21 … 13 … 15 – 72

MV 17 … 16 … 08 … 09 – 50

Team Scoring:

FM – Cool 20, Baker 9, Wright 3, Byers 21, Sargent 3, Luchini 14, Keller 2; Totals 7-18-14/25 – 72

MV – Woodbury 12, Feltner 11, Anguiano 12, Godfrey 8, Pisano 4, Ward 3; 4-16-6/11 – 50

Jayce Byers score 2 of his game high 21 points for Franklin Monroe in the Jets win over Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Jayce_Byers-1.jpg Jayce Byers score 2 of his game high 21 points for Franklin Monroe in the Jets win over Mississinawa Valley. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Franklin Monroe’s Ky Cool drives the lane to score 2 of his 20 points to help lead the Jets over the Blackhawks. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Ky_Cool.jpg Franklin Monroe’s Ky Cool drives the lane to score 2 of his 20 points to help lead the Jets over the Blackhawks. Dale Barger | Darke County Media Cavin Baker scores for the Jets in the team’s win at Mississinawa Valley. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/01/web1_thumbnail_Cavin-Baker.jpg Cavin Baker scores for the Jets in the team’s win at Mississinawa Valley. Dale Barger | Darke County Media