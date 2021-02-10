Arcanum boys defeat Railroaders

BRADFORD – Arcanum Trojans defeated the Bradford Railroaders 60-42 in Cross County Conference play.

“Give Coach Hall credit – he does a heck of a job,” said Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney. “We watched them on film and they have been playing great here of late. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and it was.”

“The boys are putting in the time,” Bradford coach Jay Hall said. “I know they are playing harder than they played in the past and I know they are putting out more effort than they have in the past.”

Arcanum took the opening period 12-7 with Jake Goubeaux pacing the Trojans with 4 points and Bradford’s Parker Davidson tossing in 4 points going 4-4 at the line.

The Trojans pushed its lead to 28-17 at the halftime break putting 16 points on the second quarter board while holding the home team to 10 points.

Davidson accounted for seven Bradford points going 4-4 at the charity stripe and a 3-pointer. Nick Sharritts paced Arcanum with 6 points.

Bradford was 5-points better than the Trojans in third quarter play taking the period 17-12 to trail the Arcanum team 40-34 heading to the final quarter of play.

Bradford ‘s Davidson once again had the hot hand for the Roaders as the 6’2” sophomore poured in 10 points on 3 baskets and 4-5 at the charity stripe. Ian Baker scored 9 points for the Trojans hitting 2 buckets and going 5-6 at the free throw line.

“Parker is very skilled and talented – I think those are separate because you need to build your skills and refine your skills,” said Hall. “He has put in a lot of time to be as skilled as he is. He gets all the credit for that. He is a large part of what we do offensively and everyone knows that.”

Arcanum picked up the pace in the fourth taking the quarter 20-8 with Ian Baker scoring 9 points for the Trojans hitting 2 buckets while going 5-6 at the free throw line while was Goubeaux adding 7-points for Arcanum.

“Our kids really responded at the end when they made a little comeback on us,” said Coach McEldowney. “Ian Baker really gave us a lift when he came back in. He was in a little foul trouble and he came back and scored some big buckets. He makes a difference when he is on the floor.”

“It was a good team effort,” added Coach McEldowney. “Obviously Jake led us again. He did a fantastic job handling the ball and scoring for us. Burke had a great floor game – got the ball where it needed to go. He takes the ball out, he’s our trigger man. He did a nice job.”

Davidson accounted for five Bradford fourth quarter points including a three and freshman Hudson Hill hit a 3-pointer for the Railroaders.

“We have a mix of young guys that I am trying to get in there and they have earned it,” Hall stated. “I trust them and they are fully capable but there is a big difference with 14 and 15 playing against 17 and 18. I am happy with the effort they give because it’s more than they have given – but I know they have more.”

“I also know they are capable of more,” continued Coach Hall. “They have more in the tank than they realize. I know where they’ve been and I know where they’re at, but I also see where they can go. I don’t know if they have as much belief in themselves as I do right now and when they do we are really going to take off.”

Davidson led Bradford and all scorers with a game high 26 points. Goubeaux logged 22 points for Arcanum.

BOXSCORE:

ARCANUM 60, BRADFORD 42

ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 22, I. Baker 11, N. Sharritts 10, T. Logan 5, C. Burke 4, G. Garno 3, C. Pitzer 3, C Werling 2 – TOTALS 21 12-19 2 60

BRADFORD – P. Davidson 26, G. Wills 7, H. Hill 4, A. Crickmore 3, T. Leach 2 – TOTALS 6 21-29 3 42

3-POINTERS:

Arcanum 2 (J. Goubeaux 1, C. Pitzer 1)

Bradford 3 (P. Davidson 2, H. Hill 1)

SCORE by QUARTERS:

12-16-12-20 60 Arcanum

07-10-17-08 42 Bradford

Arcanum’s Cameron Burke (22) and Bradford’s Gage Wills battle for a rebound in the team’s CCC matchup. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Cameron-Burke-Gage-Wills.jpg Arcanum’s Cameron Burke (22) and Bradford’s Gage Wills battle for a rebound in the team’s CCC matchup. Arcanum’s Chad Pitzer brings the ball upcourt for the Trojans in game at Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Chad-Pitzer-1.jpg Arcanum’s Chad Pitzer brings the ball upcourt for the Trojans in game at Bradford. Hudson Hill runs the Bradford offense in the Railroaders CCC home game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Hudson-Hill.jpg Hudson Hill runs the Bradford offense in the Railroaders CCC home game with Arcanum. Ian Baker races the ball upcourt for Arcanum in the Trojans Cross County Conference win over the Bradford Railroaders. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Ian-Baker-2.jpg Ian Baker races the ball upcourt for Arcanum in the Trojans Cross County Conference win over the Bradford Railroaders. Jake Goubeaux scores 2 of his 22 points in the Trojans CCC win at Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Jake-Goubeaux-1.jpg Jake Goubeaux scores 2 of his 22 points in the Trojans CCC win at Bradford. Logan Todd scores for Arcanum in win over Bradford. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Logan-Todd-1.jpg Logan Todd scores for Arcanum in win over Bradford. Arcanum’s Nick Sharritts drives to the basket for a score in the Trojans win over the Railroaders. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Nick-Sharritts.jpg Arcanum’s Nick Sharritts drives to the basket for a score in the Trojans win over the Railroaders. Bradford’s Parker Davidson drives the ball upcourt in the Railroaders matchup with the visiting Arcanum Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Parker-Davidson-b.jpg Bradford’s Parker Davidson drives the ball upcourt in the Railroaders matchup with the visiting Arcanum Trojans. Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney and Bradford coach Jay Hall keep an eye on their team warmups prior to CCC play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Roger-McEldowney-Jay-Hall.jpg Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney and Bradford coach Jay Hall keep an eye on their team warmups prior to CCC play. Bradford’s Parker Davidson scores 2 of his game high 26 points in the team’s home game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_z-Parker-Davidson.jpg Bradford’s Parker Davidson scores 2 of his game high 26 points in the team’s home game with Arcanum. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

