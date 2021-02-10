Arcanum boys defeat Railroaders

BRADFORD – Arcanum Trojans defeated the Bradford Railroaders 60-42 in Cross County Conference play.
“Give Coach Hall credit – he does a heck of a job,” said Arcanum coach Roger McEldowney. “We watched them on film and they have been playing great here of late. We knew it was going to be a four-quarter game and it was.”
“The boys are putting in the time,” Bradford coach Jay Hall said. “I know they are playing harder than they played in the past and I know they are putting out more effort than they have in the past.”
Arcanum took the opening period 12-7 with Jake Goubeaux pacing the Trojans with 4 points and Bradford’s Parker Davidson tossing in 4 points going 4-4 at the line.
The Trojans pushed its lead to 28-17 at the halftime break putting 16 points on the second quarter board while holding the home team to 10 points.
Davidson accounted for seven Bradford points going 4-4 at the charity stripe and a 3-pointer. Nick Sharritts paced Arcanum with 6 points.
Bradford was 5-points better than the Trojans in third quarter play taking the period 17-12 to trail the Arcanum team 40-34 heading to the final quarter of play.
Bradford ‘s Davidson once again had the hot hand for the Roaders as the 6’2” sophomore poured in 10 points on 3 baskets and 4-5 at the charity stripe. Ian Baker scored 9 points for the Trojans hitting 2 buckets and going 5-6 at the free throw line.
“Parker is very skilled and talented – I think those are separate because you need to build your skills and refine your skills,” said Hall. “He has put in a lot of time to be as skilled as he is. He gets all the credit for that. He is a large part of what we do offensively and everyone knows that.”
Arcanum picked up the pace in the fourth taking the quarter 20-8 with Ian Baker scoring 9 points for the Trojans hitting 2 buckets while going 5-6 at the free throw line while was Goubeaux adding 7-points for Arcanum.
“Our kids really responded at the end when they made a little comeback on us,” said Coach McEldowney. “Ian Baker really gave us a lift when he came back in. He was in a little foul trouble and he came back and scored some big buckets. He makes a difference when he is on the floor.”
“It was a good team effort,” added Coach McEldowney. “Obviously Jake led us again. He did a fantastic job handling the ball and scoring for us. Burke had a great floor game – got the ball where it needed to go. He takes the ball out, he’s our trigger man. He did a nice job.”
Davidson accounted for five Bradford fourth quarter points including a three and freshman Hudson Hill hit a 3-pointer for the Railroaders.
“We have a mix of young guys that I am trying to get in there and they have earned it,” Hall stated. “I trust them and they are fully capable but there is a big difference with 14 and 15 playing against 17 and 18. I am happy with the effort they give because it’s more than they have given – but I know they have more.”
“I also know they are capable of more,” continued Coach Hall. “They have more in the tank than they realize. I know where they’ve been and I know where they’re at, but I also see where they can go. I don’t know if they have as much belief in themselves as I do right now and when they do we are really going to take off.”
Davidson led Bradford and all scorers with a game high 26 points. Goubeaux logged 22 points for Arcanum.
BOXSCORE:
ARCANUM 60, BRADFORD 42
ARCANUM – J. Goubeaux 22, I. Baker 11, N. Sharritts 10, T. Logan 5, C. Burke 4, G. Garno 3, C. Pitzer 3, C Werling 2 – TOTALS 21 12-19 2 60
BRADFORD – P. Davidson 26, G. Wills 7, H. Hill 4, A. Crickmore 3, T. Leach 2 – TOTALS 6 21-29 3 42
3-POINTERS:
Arcanum 2 (J. Goubeaux 1, C. Pitzer 1)
Bradford 3 (P. Davidson 2, H. Hill 1)
SCORE by QUARTERS:
12-16-12-20 60 Arcanum
07-10-17-08 42 Bradford
