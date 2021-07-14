Horseshoe titles piling up for Fourman

GREENVILLE – Arcanum’s Delbert Fourman won the Elders Class A division at the 61st Annueal Ringer Classic Horseshoe tournament in the Greenville City Park adding to his recent titles.

Fourman won the Ohio state tournament this year along with the prestigeous Mary Fleener Tournament, the Snowball Tournament held at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds this past winter and ownes a string of six consecutive years as the reiging champions of the Darke County Horseshoe Championship held each year at the Darke County Fair.

Fourman had to rebound from a disastorous start at the Ringer Classic to defeat West Carrollton’s Roy Dugger in a playoff with both standing at in the nationally known horseshoe tournament.

“He more less skunked me,” Fourman said with a chuckle. “He tore me up the first game. I just didn’t have It.”

Fourman would score a dismal seven points in a game that takes 40 points to win and stated, “ it was a combination of my poor play and Roy was hot. I only had seven points – that’s how bad it was.”

Fourman was able to regroup and get his confidence back while putting the first game behind and out of mind.

“I knew I could beat him,” Fourman stated.

With the match tied at 4-1, the two Buckeyes battled to the end with Fourman coming out on top.

“Came down to the last game,” said Fourman. “He beat me earlier in a game. We were both 4-1 and then I got hot – it went 82 shoes and it was 44-29.”

Most games have approxamatley 50 shoes thrown but to the earn the win Fourman had to throw 82 shoes ending with an impressive 79 percent ringers.

Fourman also served as the judge at the recent Ringer Classic Tournament.

“Judge” Delbert Fouman makes a call at the Ringer Classic in Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Delbert-Fourman-z.jpg “Judge” Delbert Fouman makes a call at the Ringer Classic in Greenville. Delbert Fourman earns the Elders A Ringer Classic title at Greenville City Park horseshoe pits. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_Delbert-Fourman.jpg Delbert Fourman earns the Elders A Ringer Classic title at Greenville City Park horseshoe pits. Delbert Fourman goes about official business making a call at the 61st Annual Ringer Classic. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_p-Delbert-Fourman.jpg Delbert Fourman goes about official business making a call at the 61st Annual Ringer Classic. Arcanum’s Delbert Fourman throws a ringer in his win to earn the Elders A Ringer Classic Tournament championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/07/web1_x-Delbert-Fourman.jpg Arcanum’s Delbert Fourman throws a ringer in his win to earn the Elders A Ringer Classic Tournament championship. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.comn

