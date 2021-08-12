Fall season focus of concert band Aug. 15

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band returns to the Marling Band Shell in the Greenville City Park on Sunday, Aug. 15. Concert time will be 7 p.m. There is plenty of seating available on park benches, or listeners may bring their own lawn chairs. There is no admission charge for the concert. The band will be under the direction of its associate director, Doug Albright.

On this concert the band will take listeners on a musical preview of the Fall season. Many musical selections will have links to events in the remainder of the calendar year. The overture for the evening will be Variations on “Scarborough Fair.” Listeners will hear a tribute to fall festivals and Octoberfest in a medley entitled “Big Band Polka.” We will round out the musical calendar with highlights from the Disney animated movie, “Frozen,” as well as the “Orange Bowl March” by Henry Fillmore.

Two featured soloists will be performing on this Sunday evening program. John Slonaker is a Greenville native and Troy resident. He has been a director of school and community bands, trumpet teacher and performer in the Miami Valley for many years. He will be playing a medley of songs associated with the big band trumpeter, Ray Anthony, entitled “Ray Anthony’s Songbook.” This medley was arranged especially for John by Greenville native and former U.S. Army Field Band music arranger, Ken McCoy.

Megan Rismiller will be the guest vocalist for this concert. Megan is a 2020 graduate of Versailles High School, and a current student at Bowling Green State University. At BGSU she sings in the A Cappella Choir and is a member of the University Dance Alliance. She will be performing the songs “Come to the Fair” and the George Gershwin standard, “S’Wonderful.”

The band takes a break from the stage for the Darke County Fair on the following Sunday. The band will return to the park with a concert of swing and jazz favorites by the Greenville Municipal Big Band on Sunday, Aug. 29.