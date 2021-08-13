Encouragement for the grieving spouse

And the two shall become one. So, when our spouse passes on, we are not simply ripped in two, for we have been integrated to which we can no longer say this is her or this is him. As the song One hand one heart so beautifully illustrates marriage: Make of our lives one life, Day after day, one life, now it begins, now we start: One hand, one heart. Even death won’t part us now.

Therefore, it is reasonable to assume we carry our sorrow even unto death. We do not heal from the loss of our loved one, rather we learn to live with the pain much like a chronic pain, a constant backache or tinnitus.

Time allows the pain to become familiar rather than healing it. We learn over time to continue in life despite our sorrows and through our sorrows, pains, and sufferings we are strengthened and gain a deeper understanding, wisdom, fortitude, and focus. “No pain no gain” is not just a slogan used at the gym, but it is necessary for the interior growth of a Christian.

The first step is always the hardest step, and that is true of each and every day, perhaps even from hour to hour. Life is difficult enough, but grief can be debilitating. The size of the step is not important. If nothing in this world can motivate you, do it for the love you lost, do it for the love you have (God), do it because the Evil one wants nothing better than for you to fall under his power.

As for me each day I cry, sometimes many times in a given day, but usually not for long, for a deeper knowledge reminds me that I believe in the Holy Spirit, the communion of saints, the resurrection of the body, and life everlasting. But my faith does not prevent me from feeling intense sorrow. And I find the braver the face I portray in public the more agonizing my weeping in my solitude. But I am intent on doing God’s will, which mean my earthly journey is not yet over.

The deafening silence and solitude allows for contemplation and discernment of what lies ahead. We have been reminded that life is temporary and can be over at any moment. Such awareness can cause some of us to work on a bucket list or set our lives in order focusing on eternity. If we wait in hope, rediscovering joy, and trusting life to unfold within its time we will discover our loved one remains a part of us and our purpose in life has not changed. We are and have always been called to love one another.

