GOP Women to host Commissioners Sept. 13

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Larry Holmes and Mike Stegall will be the featured speakers on Monday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m., at the Shawnee Nature Center, 4267 State Route 502, Greenville.

As the Darke County Republican Women’s Club’s (DCRWC) strives to keep the community informed regarding the goals and achievements of its local elected officials, its September program will feature Darke County Commissioners speaking about the state of the County.

“The Darke County Republican Women’s Club recognizes the importance of the public staying involved and informed concerning local government. The county commissioners have made many strides towards improving not only the county, but also the local communities within the county. To learn more please plan to attend.” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President.

In Ohio, county commissioners make up the general administrative body for county government. They can perform those duties which are specifically authorized by the Ohio General Assembly and no more. They are the county government’s taxing, budgeting, appropriating, and purchasing authority. They hold title to county property. Each commissioner holds no power to act independently — all formal and official actions must be taken by the board of county commissioners acting as a body by majority or unanimous vote.

Commissioners also have a myriad of other responsibilities including hearing and ruling on annexations, approving drainage improvements through the petition ditch process, establishing and making improvements to water and sewer districts, and providing for solid waste disposal.

The program is free and does not require reservations. The Club offers an optional dinner prior to the speaker’s program at a cost per person of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made by Thursday, Sept. 9, at 12 noon., by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at: [email protected]

The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Jaime LeVeck at: [email protected]