Shaffer wins Plein Air competition

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE —Although fairgoers have been cooking in the sun with humid temperatures in the 90s, many have enjoyed the colorful and cool atmosphere in The Fine Arts Department barn at the Great Darke County Fair.

Several art contests have been conducted on-site this year, including the Plein Air category. “Plein air” is a French phrase meaning “out of doors,” and refers to the practice of painting or drawing entire finished pictures outside. This year, eight Darke County young artists came out to the Fairgrounds, to enter the Plein Air competition, which requires artists to complete a finished drawing on-site in the span of six hours. Each artist’s work was then judged and a winner chosen.

This year’s Plein Air category winner was Greenville resident Lizzie Shaffer. In addition to winning first place in the Plein Air category, Shaffer also placed first and second in the Drawing category, and second in Acrylic Tempera. She is in 7th grade and is the daughter of Aaron and Jessica Shaffer.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for The Daily Advocate. Have an event or suggestion to share? She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.