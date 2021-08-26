Turkey barn destroyed in 3-alarm fire

By Jim Comer

ROSSBURG — Nearly a dozen fire departments from Darke and Mercer Counties responded early Thursday morning to a three-alarm fire that left a barn burnt to the ground.

At approximately 12:20 a.m., emergency personnel from the Rossburg Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with mutual aid from nearly a dozen fire departments from northern Darke and southern Mercer Counties to the 4700 block of Rossburg Lightsville Road in reference to a fully evolved barn fire.

According to Chief Rob Widener of the Rossburg Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene to find the 400-foot turkey barn fully engulfed in flames with heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. Firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control for nearly two hours but not before the roof fully caved in, leaving an estimated 6,000 young turkeys killed within.

Investigators from the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office were requested to the scene and were expected to arrive sometime early Thursday morning to assist in investigating the fire. The cause and nature of the fire remain unknown at this time pending the completion of the investigation.

