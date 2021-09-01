Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of caring homes from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Matrix, a two-year-old male American Bulldog mix, loves treats, attention and walks well on a leash. Matrix doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Matrix weighs in at 59 lbs. Matrix did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed and was microchipped. Matrix’s adoption fee is $80 cash or check, and includes the current licensing year.

Come in and meet Matrix and the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday (9 to 11:30 a.m.). Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Also, to find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.