Class reunion held at Golden Eagle Christian Center

Staff report

PALESTINE — The Golden Eagle Christian Center in Palestine recently hosted an Alumni Open House.

Graduates of Palestine High School, Hollansburg High School, and Westmont High School attended an Alumni Open House on Aug. 28. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of reminiscing over a light buffet.

Alumni Chairman, Cindy Sink, welcomed the group and then recognized the honored classes for this year.

Honored for graduating 75 years: Geraldine Osborne (Hollansburg High School class of 1946). Also honored were Donna Bixler, Lowell House and Betty Routzong, who graduated from Palestine High School 70 years ago.

Those present from Westmont High School’s class of 1961: Dennis Eley, Larry Bates, Gloria Hurd Buckingham, and Carolyn Dill Eubank. They were honored as the class who graduated 60 years ago.

Representing the class of 1970: Geraldine Reck Mauer, Debbie Dill Jenkins, Marcia Myers Kelly, Kathy Manuel Penfield, Donna Leeper Grow, Judy Varvel Burton, Duane Robbins, and Dixie Ritz Robbins.

Westmont alumni from the class of 1971: Jack Wyne, Tony Ayette, Gene Hawkins, John Barr, Mike Varvel, Diane Stonerock Harlow, Debbie Runner Rhoades, Sharon Wilt Anderson, Bonnie Anthony Ross, Glenna Smith Sleppy, Susan Flatter Frame, and Shirley Cash Delaplane.

Westmont’s classes of 1970 and 1971 were both recognized as the 50-year graduating classes because no alumni banquet was held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The afternoon was greatly enjoyed by those who attended.