Midmark sponsors NOMV ‘Race Around the World’

Staff report

DAYTON — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental, and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company is a platinum sponsor of this year’s “Not One More Vet (NOMV) Race Around the World.”

In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month, the virtual race takes place throughout September to raise awareness and much-needed funds for veterinarians at risk for suicide and mental health issues.

“At Midmark, we believe that when we work together, we can be a positive force for meaningful change. That’s why we’re proud to support and advance important missions like that of Not One More Vet,” said Chris Grenier, vice president of sales for Midmark Animal Health. “As a strong proponent of enabling a better healthcare experience, we think it’s important veterinary professionals who deliver quality care to our beloved pets also have the support they need to care for themselves.”

According to NOMV, one in six veterinarians consider suicide at some point in their career, and the rates of relative risk of death by suicide of veterinary professionals, compared to the general public, are alarming. Funds raised during NOMV Race Around the World will support programs that provide online crisis services, peer-to-peer support groups and wellness education for veterinarians. Money raised will also go toward research advancing wellness and mental health among the veterinary community, as well as provide immediate financial support for those in need within the profession.

Midmark teammates will participate in the race by running, walking or biking to reach the NOMV ultimate goal of accumulating 25,000 miles — which is roughly the circumference of the earth.

NOMV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving all veterinary professionals, support staff, and students. Its mission is to transform the state of mental wellness within the industry, so all professionals can thrive. The organization provides support for more than 32,000 veterinary professionals.

Midmark helps veterinarians and veterinary care teams deliver exceptional animal health care through seamless room design, smarter workflows, clinical education, integrated technologies and equipment designed to support ergonomics for greater staff safety and comfort. We use our deep knowledge and understanding of the veterinary care space to deliver solutions for optimal patient care and create efficient workflows. Learn more at midmark.com/animal-health.

To learn more about the race and to register, visit www.charityfootprints.com/NOMVrace.