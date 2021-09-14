Celebrating a new season

By Carol Marsh

DailyAdvocate.com

ARCANUM — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club kicked off its 2021-2022 year last Thursday with a meeting at A.R. Winery, located at at 3564 Gordon-Landis Road in Arcanum. Legislation Committee chair Melissa Barhorst hosted the meeting with members, Jane Carrol, Kim Fisher, Diana Frazier and Angie DeGideo.

Amid the backdrop of cornfields and pleasant early-September weather, BPW members gathered outdoors for a delicious meal of beverages, wine flights, and brick oven cheese, pepperoni, and supreme pizzas. A. R. Winery owners Russell and Angie Rex opened their winery location in 2015, and also own the Briar Brown Brewing Company, which offers its craft beers alongside A. R.’s signature fruit-based and grape wines. BPW members enjoyed sampling their choice of wine flights with colorful names like Forbidden Apple, Bluesberry, Lock, Stock and Berries, El Nino Tropical, Ship Faced Orange, among many others.

BPW President Maria Moore welcomed members and guests, and introduced guest speaker, Kathleen “Katie” Deland, Ohio Director at Duane Morris Government Strategies (DGMS), a full-service national lobbying firm with an impressive network of professionals. Deland joined DMGS in 2007 and manages the Ohio office and operations, specializing in higher education, public safety, economic development, and social service policies. She successfully advocated for community project funding, including money for a Multi-Use Facility at Arcanum High School and a Health Science Center at Sinclair Community College. After brief introductory remarks, Deland invited questions from members in attendance, including audience reactions to breaking news regarding President Biden’s vaccine mandates for businesses with over 100 employees.

Afterward, BPW members held their meeting, with reports and updates from the the Ohio BPW, including its State Project for 2021-2022, “Recycle, Reduce, Reuse.” Greenville BPW also recognized at the state meeting for its growth as a club.

The next Greenville BPW meeting will be its “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” event for members and guests Thursday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., at the Winery at Versailles, located at 6572 OH-47, in Versailles.

Single tickets are $20, and include pizza and salad bar, breadsticks and one non-alcoholic beverage; $150 for a table of eight, which includes pizza and salad bar, breadsticks, a bottle of Versailles Winery’s “Wings” wine (with personalized label), 50/50 raffle tickets,and banner recognition for being a BPW Key sponsor. In addition, there will be Vendors, a Fashion-Style show, Silent Auction and Door Prizes. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Greenville BPW Scholarship Fund.

Tickets can be purchased at Merle Norman, located at 309 S. Broadway Street in Greenville, or from any BPW Member. Ticket deadline is Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.

Questions? Just contact President Maria Moore at 513-403-0604, or email [email protected]

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. To learn more about the Greenville BPW, visit them on Facebook. To learn more about the Ohio BPW, visit www.bpwohio.org.

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for the Daily Advocate and Early Bird. She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-569-4314.