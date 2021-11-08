Newton presented with DAISY Award

By Tammy Watts

GREENVILLE — Wayne Healthcare was proud to announce Caitlin Newton as the recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in a ceremony held on Nov. 4.

The outstanding accomplishment for which Newton was nominated involved working in triage with a young child. She loves children, and her ability to relate to the patient in a playful way helped alleviate his anxiety at being treated. “Let me see how big your muscle is!” Newton told him as she measured his blood pressure.

While Newton has been a nurse for seven years, she recently started at Wayne Healthcare in June of this year. Her skill, compassion, and ability to work well as part of a team have made a big impact in a short time.

“To give out the DAISY Award is one of the most rewarding things — recognizing their (the nurse’s) commitment to patients and the community,” said Kimberlee Freeman, vice president of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Wayne Healthcare. “Caitlin is very deserving, and I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from both patients and co-workers.”

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem) Foundation was established in 1999 in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who passed away due to an autoimmune disease at the age of 33. His family wanted to honor his legacy by providing a way for patients and families to thank nurses for their extraordinary care. Wayne Healthcare is one of over 4,900 facilities and nursing schools in all 50 states and 31 countries who participate in the program.

