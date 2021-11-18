GHS ‘Night of Champions’ slated for Jan. 21

Staff report

GREENVILLE — The second annual “Night of Champions” will be held Jan. 21, 2022, prior to the Greenville boys varsity basketball game versus Vandalia-Butler.

Since 1955 there have been 105 Greenville High School varsity athletic teams which have won league, district, regional, or state crowns. Each year eight of those teams will be honored before the home crowd, recognizing the accomplishments of each squad and the dedication and talents of the individual members.

This year’s honorees will include the following champions:

-1955 MVL boys basketball

-1966 MVL baseball

-1970 MVL baseball

-1981 SWBL boys golf

-1981 SWBL and sectional boys cross country

-1990 GMVC, district, and regional girls cross country

-1995 GMVC boys tennis

-2001 GMVC and sectional girls basketball

There will be registration and a reception beginning at 6 p.m. in the old library/study hall with introduction to the crowd at approximately 7:15 p.m. immediately following the junior varsity contest.

Further information can be found on social media, the athletic department website, and the GHS Alumni website. Specific questions can be addressed to the GHS Athletic Department at 937-548-4416. The first “Night of Champions” was a huge success and we hope for another great night with each team well-represented.