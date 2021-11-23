Staff report

VERSAILLES — The classic Disney film The Little Mermaid is coming to the Versailles Performing Arts Center live on stage Dec. 3 and 4 when Final Bow Company stages The Little Mermaid Jr.

The one-hour adaptation will feature all the favorite songs from the movie, plus a few new songs from the Broadway musical version.

The Little Mermaid Jr. will be presented by Final Bow Company, of Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Greenville. The cast of 64 actors, aged 7 to 16, represent 10 different communities from across Darke County and surrounding counties.

Performances will take place on Friday, Dec 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Versailles Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online at finalbow.org.