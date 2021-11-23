Christmas Silent Auction and Live Nativity Dec. 10

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Village Green Health Campus in Greenville invites the community to attend its Christmas Silent Wreath Auction and Live Nativity event.

The event will be held Friday, Dec. 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Health Campus, located at 1315 Kitchen Aid Way, Greenville. Cost is $10 per vehicle/group and all proceeds will go to benefiting local non-profit supporting mothers in need.

Everyone is invited to sample festive, complimentary desserts and beverages and bid on the Christmas silent auction featuring wreaths and Christmas décor. Attendees of this event will have the opportunity to walk around and enjoy the live Nativity scene featuring cows, sheep, donkey, and camel.

All proceeds and donations will benefit Rustic Hope, a non-profit organization in Russia. Their services support mothers in need providing necessities including diapers, clothing, furniture, food, temporary shelter, daycare, counseling, baby supplies, adoption information, and other support.

Interested parties who would like to donate to the silent auction are asked to call 937-548-1993 no later than Nov. 26. The silent auction will go live on Nov. 29, and winners will be announced on Dec 10 at 8 p.m.