Ohio airports to receive $254 million over five years

Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced today that nearly 100 airports across the state of Ohio will receive nearly $254 million in federal funding over the next five thanks to the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act he spearheaded earlier this year. Specific annual funding levels for each Ohio airport set to receive funds are below.

“This airport funding is a big win for Ohio across our state, for urban and rural areas alike. Upgrading and modernizing our airports will create tens of thousands of jobs and play a key role in attracting business and growing Ohio’s economy, both in the near term and for many years to come,” said Portman. “Now that air travel is beginning to ramp up as we work to get through this pandemic, it is the right time to make significant investments in our airports to ensure they will be able to meet the increasing demands of services.”

NOTE: Ohio stands to receive almost $254 million in Airport Infrastructure Grant (AIG) program formula dollars. In addition, Ohio’s airports will have the ability to apply for the $5 billion in airport terminal improvement funding as well as the opportunity for Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) facility upgrades across the state through the $5 billion toward FAA facilities and equipment.

Airport Infrastructure grant funds can be used toward projects to improve and replace runways, taxiways, and airport-owned towers. The bill also expands this program to include terminal improvement and multimodal connections to the airport. For large and medium primary hub airports, the grant covers 75 percent of eligible costs. For small primary, reliever, and general aviation airports, the grant covers 90-95 percent of the costs.

These dedicated funds, on top of the new competitive Airport Terminal Improvement program and the FAA NextGen program funding, will allow Ohio’s airports to complete overdue upgrades. This brand new funding will allow Ohio’s airports to continue recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19 and continue their position as catalysts for economic growth.

Airport Infrastructure Grant annual allocations for the next five years include the following as top recipients: Cleveland-Hopkins International (CLE) $11,276,768; John Glenn Columbus International (CMH) $9,907,381; and James M Cox Dayton International (DAY) $4,393,860.