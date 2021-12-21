Darke County Sheriff reminds motorists to drive safely

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker is wishing everyone a safe and happy holiday season — particularly as they travel.

He is reminding motorists to obey local traffic laws, wear safety belts and use appropriate child restraints. Do not engage in distracted driving. At 55 mph, a vehicle covers 80.6 feet in one second. You can cover the distance of over half a football field in two seconds.

Whittaker reports deputies have observed increased speeding in the more heavily traveled roads of Darke County. So far in 2021 there have been 195 injury crashes and 660 non-injury crashes on Darke County roadways. There have been nine traffic fatalities to date for 2021, a figure Whittaker calls “nine too many.” Unfortunately, the number of nine fatalities has remained the same for 2019 and 2020.

Sheriff Whittaker is asking motorists to slow down so that they may arrive at their destinations safely, which families will surely appreciate.

In an effort to remind motorists to travel safely during this holiday season, beginning this evening, Dec. 22, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office will staff additional deputies on the roadways for traffic enforcement. This increased presence will take place at different times over the next two weeks. While a minor traffic violation may only get you a warning, Operating Vehicles while Intoxicated (OVI) on drugs or alcohol will not be tolerated and motorists doing so will be arrested and charged.

Do you have information regarding a person that has a warrant? Know about drug related incidents, or know someone who just committed a crime? Call Darke County Crime Stoppers at 937-547-1661. We take all tips seriously, and investigate fully.