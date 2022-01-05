DAR dedicates medallions on Patriot Grave Commemorative Tour

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — On Oct. 10, 2021, seven Fort GreeneVille DAR Chapter members spent the afternoon dedicating 27 NSDAR America 250! Patriot Medallions on graves of Patriots buried in Darke County, Ohio. The event called “Darke County Revolutionary War Patriot Grave Commemorative Tour” took 5.5 hours and a distance of 113 miles to complete.

Starting in Greenville, a three-car caravan looped around Darke County and visited 18 cemeteries. Members also visited one site on private property that has been documented as a possible burial site of soldiers at the 1790s Fort GreeneVille where Revolutionary War Patriot, John Mills served. As an NSDAR medallion was placed at each grave site, the Patriot’s bio was read aloud.

The tour can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGaP4xANlSk.

Fort GreeneVille started documenting and dedicating Patriots buried in Darke County in 2016, which is an ongoing project. Throughout the project, the chapter, with the financial assistance from VFW Post 7262, placed new grave stones/plaques when the existing grave markers could not be repaired.

In December 2021, Fort GreeneVille Chapter created a visitors brochure of the tour. The brochures are available free of charge at the Darke County Visitors Bureau, Greenville Public Library Genealogy Room, Garst Museum in Greenville. A copy of the brochure can also be found on Fort GreeneVille DAR’s Facebook page.