GNB Announces 2021 Retirement and 2022 Promotions

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Greenville National Bank (GNB) has announced a retirement as well as a number of promotions.

Mike Boyer began his career as a Loan Officer with Greenville National Bank (now GNB Main Banking Center) on April 11, 1990. Over his 31 years at GNB, he received several promotions. His title at time of retirement was Senior Vice President, Chief Credit Manager, Real Estate Officer. Mike is wished many years of happy retirement.

At the first of the year, several GNB employees received promotions:

Todd Henry was promoted to Senior Vice President, Credit Administration Manager. Todd will continue to oversee the Credit Analysis Department and will be assuming most of Mike Boyer’s administrative duties.

Matt Kolb was promoted to Senior Vice President, Consumer/Residential Mortgage Loan Manager. Matt will continue to serve customers as a lender and additionally be responsible for the oversight of all Consumer Loans.

Sam Suter was promoted to Senior Vice President, Commercial Loan Manager. Sam will also continue to serve customers as a lender and will be responsible for oversight of all Commercial Loans.

Brian Griesdorn was promoted to Vice President, Real Estate Loan Operations Manager. Brian will be responsible for the Operations process of all Real Estate Loans in addition to continuing his lending activity.

Rachel Barga was promoted to Credit Analyst Supervisor.

Lacie Reeser was promoted to New Accounts Representative/Supervisor for Main Banking Center tellers and customer service representatives.

The Board and Management of GNB Banking Centers wish to congratulate each of these individuals on their well-deserved career advancements.