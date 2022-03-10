DCCA brings magic show to St. Clair Memorial Hall

Staff report

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will present magician Daniel Martin performing amazing acts of legerdemain at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, March 26.

DCCA Artistic Director David Warner explained that the performer fuses incredible sleight of hand with playful sleight of mind in his high-energy show.

“Daniel Martin truly entertains audiences of all ages with his award-winning magic and comedy,” Warner said, adding, “I guarantee that everyone attending this show will not only have a really good time, but will also be talking about this show for days after it has ended.” Curtain time for the performance by Daniel Martin is 8 p.m.

Daniel Martin began performing magic at the age of 12, entertaining audiences in swanky hotels, clubs, and restaurants in Chicago. He is currently hailed by his peers as one of the most creative acts working today, and has broken box office records at theaters, and universities across the nation, earning awards, TV appearances on CBS, NBC, Netflix, Discovery, and BBC, and bookings at prestigious Fortune 500 events worldwide.

The Daniel Martin magic show is sponsored by Rodney Oda. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show. Additionally, DCCA receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knck Fund of Darke County Foundation.

Tickets for the Daniel Martin show are $25 for adults; student tickets are half price. To purchase your tickets, contact DCCA on-line at www.DarkeCountyArts.org, by mail at P.O. Box 718, Greenville, OH 45331, by calling 937-547-0908, or by making an appointment to visit DCCA’s office on the third floor of Greenville Public Library; office hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Tickets may also be purchased at the front desk of Greenville Public Library, 520 Sycamore Street, Greenville.