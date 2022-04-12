DC Health Department honors staff, celebrates Public Health Week

By Dawn Hatfield

DARKE COUNTY — In celebration of National Public Health Week (April 4 through 10, 2022) and to show appreciation for staff, Darke County Health Department hosted its annual breakfast on Thursday, April 7 at Jack’s Cabin. Special highlights of the breakfast included Leah Fullenkamp from In The Blink of a Fly, who spoke on the topic of distracted driving as well as the honoring of William Osterbur, MD, as he retires from his 37-year long career as medical director. The Greenville City Mayor was in attendance to present a proclamation as well as several other county officials.

Director of Environmental Services, Ginger Magoto, welcomed guests and Jody Hocker, administrative assistant, led the invocation to begin the annual celebration.

Following a lovely breakfast buffet and conversation among guests, Leah Fullenkamp shared her story. Fullenkamp has spent the past several years advocating against distracted driving after the loss of her husband. On her website, IntheBlinkofaFly.com, Fullenkamp says, “In the Blink of a Fly was born out of tragedy. The loss of my husband and my children’s father has impacted every moment of our lives moving forward. He was the victim of a distracted driver, a driver who was looking at her phone instead of the road… In the Blink of a Fly, strives to create awareness of how quickly a crash can occur and to give resources to youth and adults on how important it is to keep their eyes up and their phones down and out of reach. You can be living an entirely different life… In the Blink of a Fly.”

Steve Willman, Mayor of Greenville, then signed and shared the Public Health Week Proclamation and spoke to this year’s theme of “Public Health is Where You Are.” Willman said, “Over the past couple years, people traveled less and were home more, and [public health] is where you’re at. Public health is one of the best things we have in all our communities, the leadership, the staff — what a wonderful job you’ve done, particularly in the past couple of years. It is very much appreciated. Thank you.”

Health Commissioner, Terrence L. Holman DVM, REHS, spoke regarding public health changes since the pandemic, “How we function in the last two years has changed due to COVID; it’s been more demanding, more challenging, and has changed a lot of the primary focus… but we’ve managed to keep going and to do well. I think you have served the community well. I’d like to thank all the staff for your participation, cooperation, and endurance.”

Holman then spoke to the current state of local health regarding COVID, “It’s, knock on wood, improved tremendously. January [2022] was probably the worst in the entire two years as far as numbers go, with over 2,600 different COVID cases, and that surpassed the year before when we had less than half that. I’d like to say that I appreciate you and give all the staff here a round of applause for the excellent job that all of you have done.”

Holman then recognized two staff members for reaching their five-year milestones with the Darke County Health Department: Brittany Weitzel, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and MRC Coordinator, and Director of Nursing Emily Hoisington.

Special recognition was made for William Osterbur, MD, as he recently retired from serving as Medical Director for the Darke County General Health District. Dr. Osterbur had served as the Medical Director since April 1985 and was thanked for his “exemplary leadership skills and dedication” in “promoting and protecting the physical, mental, and environmental well-being of the Darke County community.”

Osterbur humbly said, “Going through the retirement process, you tend to hear a lot of nice things said about you, and, if any of them are true, I know for sure it is because of the people who backed me up. . . It is awe-inspiring to see the work you do for the county.”

The Darke County Health Department now welcomes Sherry Adkins, MD, MPH, to serve as the new medical director. Dr. Adkins practices family medicine at the Family Health New Madison location.

Teresa Plessinger, environmental division secretary, is also retiring after more than 19 years. She was recognized for her years of dedication to the health department. According to the Darke County General Health District Facebook page, Plessinger said, without hesitation, it is her coworkers she will miss most, “We are one big team and work well together.” In retirement, she looks forward to traveling and sleeping in.

Regional Public Health Coordinator, Bill Burkhart, age 80, was also recognized for his contributions as he now retires after 20 years of service. Holman described Burkhart as “the example of what a regional coordinator should be across the state” due to his hard work, energy, and enthusiasm. Burkhart recounted how so many years ago, after retiring from his original career at P&G, he was asked to take on this role for only two years, which turned into two decades. He credited his success and longevity to his colleagues’ support and dedication.

Holman closed his remarks by highlighting the department’s five-year state accreditation on May 14, 2021.

Director of Nursing Emily Hoisington drew the celebration to an end by thanking all who came to share in the recognition National Public Health Week and the important work that continues to be done. Per nphw.org, “It will take all of us working together to make the U.S. the healthiest nation.” Next year’s National Public Health Week will occur the week of April 3 through 9.

