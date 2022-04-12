Kairies featured speaker at DCRWC meeting

By Tammy Watts

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club met on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Shawnee Prairie Preserve and Nature Center. Dinner was catered by Montage Café.

First Vice President Lyn Bliss urged club members to support House Bill 327, which is co-sponsored by state representatives Rodney Creech (R) and Jena Powell (R). The bill would prohibit public schools and state institutions from promoting “divisive concepts,” including the idea that members of a particular ethnicity, race, or nationality, bear responsibility for past transgressions by people of that same ethnicity, race, or nationality, or that the United States is inherently racist. However, the bill would allow for teaching and discussion of historical oppression of various groups. For more information about the bill, including the full text, status, and a list of co-sponsors visit https://ohiohouse.gov/legislation/134/hb327.

Daniel Kairies, Western Regional Field Director for the Ohio Republican Party, was the featured speaker. “I’m originally from Michigan, so you can start booing,” he joked, “but I went to Michigan State, so we both hate the Wolverines.” Kairies holds a Political Science degree from Michigan State University, and earned his Master’s in Diplomacy and Security at the University of Kentucky’s Patterson School of Diplomacy. He worked for the Trump campaign, and also in the Georgia runoff election, before accepting the position of Western Regional Field Director.

In his capacity as Regional Field Director, Kairies’s main goals are to build up volunteer bases, and increase voter turnout. He explained that the most successful campaigns focus on grassroots: going door-to-door, and talking to voters in person, when possible. According to Kairies, a useful new tool is “Campaign Sidekick,” a smartphone app which is tied to a regional database. It has a built-in GPS system that draws walk lists and maps, and also alerts the volunteer if residents have a registered political affiliation. This assists the volunteer in determining the best approach to take, providing several built-in scripts, and works for phone bank volunteers as well.

Kairies is optimistic about the Republican party’s future. He stated that he had recently talked to registered Democrats who plan on voting Republican in upcoming general elections. When asked how he likes Ohio so far, he responded, “I’m really glad I made the move. Everyone here is so friendly, and helpful.”

The Darke County Republican Women’s Club meets the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m., in the Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Center, 4267 State Route 503, Greenville, except January and August. Dinner reservations are required before noon on the Thursday preceding the meeting date. For reservations, call Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477. For more information, call President Jaime LeVeck at 937-670-0311.

Daily Advocate reporter Tammy Watts can be reached at [email protected]