Mississinawa Valley hosts FFA banquet

By Lilly Severance and Matalin Meyer

Guest Contributors

UNION CITY, Ohio — The Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC FFA Chapter held its Annual Parent and Member Banquet on March 24 in the cafeteria. Over 300 parents, members, and guests were served. The welcome was led by Kaiden Stewart, and the invocation was given by Ben Hartzell. The banquet was called to order by FFA president, Kennedy Stachler, along with the 2021-2022 officer team.

This was followed by a five minute speech from our guest speaker, Cassie Mavis. Cassie is the Ohio FFA Vice President at Large. She is from the Fairview Chapter, and now attends the Ohio State University where she is majoring in Ag Business.

Donor awards were presented to the numerous sponsors for their continued support and loyalty the past year. Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC extends deep gratitude for their generosity.

The Star Greenhand was awarded to two first-year students that have promoted our chapter and attained immense potential. They participated in many events throughout the year, and showed the chapter what it looks like to be an involved and dedicated first-year member. These two are also serving as officers in their second year. The recipients of the Star Greenhand award were Aldon Edger and Bryce Watson.

Jake Dirmeyer was this year’s Star Chapter Farmer. Jake’s SAE includes a prospect heifer, pressure washing, hay baling and sales, raising breeding and market sheep, and working on a market hog farm. His future plans include Edison State Community College in Agriculture. Jake has served as an officer and earned his State FFA Degree.

The Star in Ag Placement was Lance Bowers. Lance has logged many hours at Goettemoeller Farms where he is involved in beef, grain, and forage production.

This year’s Star in Ag Business was Alison Byram. Alison Byram has worked on Breymier Farms and built a herd of 10 crossbred performance beef cattle as her SAE over the 5 years as an FFA member. She plans to major in veterinary technology at Edison.

The DEKALB® Ag Accomplishment Award showcases the abilities of outstanding agriculture students. The award is presented annually to one FFA student per chapter, who exemplifies scholarship, commitment and work ethic. Kennedy Stachler was the recipient of the DeKalb Award.

The recipient of the Blue and Gold Award was Brianna Fennig. Brianna did many things with the spirit of the blue and gold. She is a willing volunteer and brings a high level of competition to the Fall Fair Exhibits every year.

The following members were recognized for their significant roles in fundraising for the chapter through the annual fruit sale:

Raising $250 to $400

Jake and Ethan Loy, Paytyn Hiestand, Bryson Gower, Chastan Daniels, Matalin Meyer, Wyatt Stump, Page Emrick, Cali Johns, Storm and Phoenix Mote, Tristen and Trinity Reichard, and Riley Hanes.

Raising $400 to $600

Naomi Hathawy, Christina Mangen, Adam Rodeheffer, Adi Schmitz, Tyler and Ethan Grow, Brianna and Shelby Fennig, Sierra Grim, and Gracie Townsned.

Raising over $600

Krista and Brandon Miller, Aaron Hummel, Aldon Edger, Makenna Hoggatt, Aron Hunt, Jake Dirmeyer, and Caleb and Trenton Trobridge.

Raising Over $1,000

Thomas Gower, Kennedy Stachler, Daniel and Ben Hartzell, Allyson and AJ Waymire, Alison and Emily Byram, Breanna and Shane Germann, Parker Saintignon, Leland Kauffman, Owen and Evan Hiestand.

The top three sales people were The Hartzell Family selling $1,811, Thomas Gower selling $2,129 and The Germann Family selling $2,288 worth of fruit.

Attendance awards were given to students with a perfect attendance record at the monthly meetings. Those students were: Lance Bowers, Alison Byram, Emily Byram, Chastan Daniels, Thomas Gower, Makenna Guillozet, Paytyn Hiestand, Christina Mangen, Brandon Miller, Krista Miller, Kaden Mote, Kennedy Stachler, Aron Hunt, Adi Schmitz, Troy Woodbury, Daniel Hartzell, Jake Dirmeyer, Tyler Grow, Addaynn Monticue, Lilly Severance, Nedi Velasco, Ethan Grow, Harley Hanes, Taylee Woodbury, AJ Waymire, and Sierra Grim.

The new officer team was installed. Our new officers for the 2022-2023 school year consist of: President- Krista Miller, Vice President- Aron Hunt, Second Vice President- Daniel Hartzell, Secretaries- AJ Waymire and Aldon Edger, Treasurers- Brandon Miller and Bryce Watson, Reporters- Lilly Severance and Matalin Meyer, Sentinels- Troy Woodbury and Naomi Hathaway, Historian – Paytyn Hiestand, Parliamentarian – Alison Byram, Student Advisors -Sierra Grim and Diana Rodriguez

This year’s honorary members were Kyle Bueter and Don and Kim Hummel. Kyle Bueter has served as a fall fair judge and has helped cook the chicken for several years, along with donating a door prize to the annual banquet. Don and Kim Hummel support the chapter through monetary donations and help with the animal science class. We are very grateful for these people who have made our chapter successful. Congratulations to this year’s honorary members!

The following proficiency awards were handed out at the chapter level and each recipient received $20 from the Mississinawa Valley FFA Alumni :

Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance – Gavin Statsny; Agricultural Processing Proficiency – Christina Mangen; Ag Services – Dylan Wherkamp; Beef Production Placement – Lance Bowers; Beef Production Entrepreneurship – Alison Byram; Diversified Crop Production – Caden King; Diversified Livestock Production – Aaron Hummel; Forage Production – Jake Dirmeyer; Grain Production- Caden King; Landscape Management – Kaden Mote; Poultry Production- Adi Schmitz; Chapter Proficiency Award – Aaron Hummel; Small Animal Production – Kennedy Stachler; Swine Production- Kennedy Stachler; Veterinary Science – Kennedy Stachler; Service Learning – Naomi Hathaway; Equine Management – Paytyn Hiestand; Oil Crop Production – Thomas Gower; Ag Communication – Krista Miller.

Mississinawa Valley-MVCTC Agriculture Program is a satellite of Miami Valley Career Technology Center.