Glory Way to perform at Immanuel Baptist

Staff report

ARCANUM — Glory Way will perform live at Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 West South Street, Arcanum, Ohio on Sunday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m.

GloryWay was founded in Mansfield, Ohio, by lead singer, Justin Crank. Raised on good old-fashion gospel music, Justin developed a love for four-part harmony, and soon what began as four friends singing around town was blessed by God and has blossomed into a powerful full-time ministry.

GloryWay has the privilege of working with several prestigious agencies in the world of Gospel Music entertainment. GloryWay is signed with Capitol Artists as one of their booking agents and is also on the Gateway Management label, a highly-respected management agency.

GloryWay travels over 60,000 miles annually, all across the United States, sometimes booking engagements over a year in advance. Every weekend of the year, plus some, is packed full of exciting ministry opportunities for GloryWay.

GloryWay songs can be heard on nationwide radio, including “Nobody,” “God You’re Amazing,” “End of the Story,” and “Nothing He Cannot Do.” Many GloryWay fans have found comfort in “Just a Little While,” a ballad written by GloryWay’s own John Cole.

All of these songs can be found on the most recent, groundbreaking project titled, “God You’re Amazing.” GloryWay has participated in numerous showcases at the National Quartet Convention.

In 2016, they were a part of the American Gospel Celebration hosted by Pastor John Hagee. In 2017 and 2018, they were nominated for “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” for SGN Scoops Diamond Awards, taking home the honor in 2018. GloryWay has also been named Southern Gospel Artist of the Year by Southern Gospel New York.

They were honored guests on the nationally syndicated radio program “Paul Heil and the Gospel Greats” and they’ve presented their ministry at the Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va. GloryWay has also been honored to perform at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee many times over the years.

They’ve been blessed to record in several studios with some elite producers and talented musicians who can be heard on the different projects they have recorded, including a Christmas CD.

GloryWay puts on a unique and versatile performance that blends classic four-part harmony with exciting and inspiring new sounds and styles. They look forward to each and every opportunity to share their ministry.

Each performance is sure to delight and encourage all who listen. Please come and enjoy the group in concert at IBC. The congregation, Pastor Greg Greve, and Dan Kuhbander welcome all to join them.