Mississinawa Valley Schools seek new permanent improvement levy

On May 3, 2022, Mississinawa Valley will seek a new 2.0 mill permanent improvement levy property tax. If this levy is passed, the property tax rate will actually be reduced, meaning residents will pay less in property taxes based on their current valuation and current rates.

Below, the school district has provided some anticipated questions and answers about the 2022 permanent improvement levy.

QUESTION #1:

Why is the district seeking a reduction in taxes?

ANSWER:

The NEW 2.0 mill levy will replace three existing levies for the district and will re-purpose the funds to allow the district to use the funds for continual maintenance of the district. The district’s Bond levy, Maintenance Levy and current Permanent Improvement levy will no longer be collected as of Dec. 31, 2022, if this levy passes, thus reducing the tax rate by 0.574936 mills.

QUESTION #2:

How much money will the new levy generate for the district, and what can the funds to be used for?

ANSWER:

The Levy will generate $170,480 per year for the district to use on bus purchases (approx. $90,000 per bus), upkeep of the buildings and grounds, parking lot maintenance, heating and cooling units, and any other major repairs or improvements to the buildings or grounds. The funds will not be used for wages nor for benefits.

QUESTION #3:

Why is the levy permanent and not a 5-year levy?

ANSWER:

As the district’s buildings continue to age there will be more and more maintenance costs. The district will always need the funds to maintain the building. There are costs associated with running a levy every five years as well, such as legal costs and election costs. These costs are paid by the taxpayers every five years if it is not a continuing levy, and there will always be a need for the maintenance funds.

QUESTION #4:

Will the passage of the levy increase or decrease my current property taxes and when will it take effect?

ANSWER:

The passage of the levy will decrease your taxes. The three levies are currently collecting at 2.574936 mills; the new levy will collect at a rate of 2.0 mills. This means property taxpayers will pay less in property taxes. This change in property tax rate will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The decrease will show on the February 2023 tax bill. For example, a home valued at $100,000 will see an estimated decrease of $20.12; a home valued at $150,000 will see an estimated decrease of $30.18; and a home valued at $200,000 will see an estimated decrease of $40.24 per year.

For additional information regarding the reduction in taxes please contact Treasurer Nick Hamilton at 937-968-6186.

Mississinawa Valley Schools

Union City, Ohio

