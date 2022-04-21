Assault suspect’s bond set at $75,000

By Meladi Brewer

GREENVILLE — A Greenville man’s bond was set at $75,000 on burglary charges in Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Jesse M. Cheadle, 31, appeared via video conference Wednesday for one count of aggravated burglary, a felony of the second degree. If convicted, he faces between zero to eight years in prison and anywhere between zero to $15,000 in fines.

Cheadle was appointed Alex Pendl as his defense attorney, and the court continued with discussions of bail.

“The defense is currently on parole, and based on the fact he’s on parole, I’m asking due to the nature of this offense and the defendant’s long criminal history,” Prosecuting Attorney Deborah Quigley said. “The state is asking for a bond to be set at the sum of $50,000.”

Cheadle spoke up stating he just wanted to say he has never ran from a court date and believes he would not be an issue if granted an OR bond or smaller bail. Judge Hein set bond at $75,000. Cheadle will appear for court again on May 13.

Dillon A. Flatter, 24, of New Madison, appeared in court Wednesday for one count of possession of cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. If convicted, Flatter faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine, all of which are not mandatory.

Flatter refused to go to a treatment program and was appointed David Rohrer as his defense attorney.

“I just want to pay my debt to society and put it all behind me,” Flatter said.

Prosecuting Attorney Jesse Green brought up Flatter’s addiction while discussing bail.

“He isn’t willing to address his addiction. I think that makes him a danger not only to himself but to the public,” Green said.

He ended up recommending bail be set at $10,000. Judge Hein accepted the recommendation, set bail at $10,000, and set the next appearance date for May 23.

Amber M. Ross, 40, of Palestine, entered a guilty plea Thursday to two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a felony of the fifth degree, one count of falsification, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and one count of possession of fentanyl compound, a felony of the fifth degree.

Ross faces up to a total of three years in prison, six months in jail, and up to $8,500 in fines. As part of the plea agreement, the state recommended some type of community control sanctions.

Judge Hein sentenced Ross to up to 60 months of community supervision, 75 days with 75 day credited, and 100 hours of community service.

