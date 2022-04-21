Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

April 7

THEFT: At 12:47 p.m. officers at the Greenville City Schools K-8 building responded to a suspect who had given another student a Polaroid camera. This item ended up being stolen from the suspect’s relative whom she lives with. A citation for theft was issued for the female suspect post investigation.

April 12

DOMESTIC: At 5:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Holly Hill Drive reference a domestic complaint. A married couple who reside together at the address advised they were going through a divorce, and they were arguing about child custody of their two children. The husband is currently living at a friend’s residence until the divorce is finalized, and he left for the evening. There was one child present during the incident.

April 13

WANTED PERSON: At 7:32 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a wanted subject in the lobby. Dawn Wilson entered the lobby seeking shelter and was found to have had an active warrant out of Miami County Sheriff’s Office reference failing to appear for theft with no bond. Wilson was arrested and transported to the jail per Miami County’s request due to not having a unit available to meet.

April 14

WANTED PERSON: At 11:48 p.m. officers apprehended a known male subject with a warrant out of Greenville PD. Lee Ware had an active warrant out of Greenville PD for failure to appear on an original charge of criminal mischief. Ware was searched upon arrest, and upon searching his person a hypodermic needle was located. Ware advised he was diabetic, and the needle had not been used. A small cylindrical skittles container containing a green leafy substance, a small clear cylinder containing a crystallike substance, a fake $100 bill, and a Fifth-Third Mastercard Debit card belonging to someone else were also found. Future charges will be pending in reference to the crystallike substance. Ware was incarcerated on a $525 bond.

WANTED PERSON: At 11:41 a.m. officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Sweitzer Street for a speeding violation. The driver, William Willoughby, was found to have an outstanding warrant through Piqua Police Department for a charge of aggravated robbery. He was arrested and transported to be placed into the custody of the Piqua Police Department.

VANDALISM: At 12:54 p.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Central Avenue on a reported vandalism complaint. The complainant advised she located a bullet hole in her rear driver’s side window of her vehicle. Officers observed what was a clearly visible gunshot hole through the window, and another hole was located in a car seat located behind the passenger seat of the vehicle. There are no suspects and no further leads into this case.

April 16

DOMESTIC: At 4:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Markwith Avenue in reference of a domestic incident that had just occurred. The female victim advised Darnell Hicks had just slapped her in the face and then left the residence. She advised he had been drinking and was intoxicated when she got up from the couch and pulled an unlit cigarette from his mouth, as he was not supposed to smoke inside the residence. She advised he then smacked her on the left side of her face, got up and yelled at her to not to call the police, and then left the residence. Officers observed a large red mark on her face, Hicks was arrested and transported to the Darke County Jail for domestic violence, a felony of the third degree as he has two more prior domestic violence convictions.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:54 p.m. officers located a known wanted subject in an alley in the 300 block of East Third Street. Brent Hawes was known to have an active warrant out of Pulaski County in Waynesville, Missouri for failure to appear for heroin possession with full extradition. He was arrested and incarcerated with no bond.

MISSING PERSON: At 2:21 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Orchard Drive in reference to a missing elderly male. The complainant advised her father had not been seen or heard from since April 15. Medical records indicate he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. The father’s phone company was contacted and had the phone pinged, and it showed him on I-75 near Sidney, Ohio. The Ohio State Patrol was able to locate and stop the father, and he was able to be picked up. No further action was required.

April 17

DOMESTIC: At 12:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to a domestic call at the 100 block of Fort Jefferson Avenue. The female complainant advised her son who lives with her, Jeffery Batten, was still inside and he had just attacked her. When officers spoke with Batten, he was slurring his speech and stated he had two drinks of vodka. The female complainant advised he entered the room yelling and demanding money before pushing her over the recliner causing her to fall to the floor. She advised he threatened to kill her if he did not receive $10,000 before breaking the banister of the staircase. Two witnesses stated they heard her yelling for help, and they witnessed Batten trying to catch the female while threatening her. Batten was arrested and was given a citation reference domestic violence.

WELFARE CHECK: Ar 12:09 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of Pinewood Court in reference to a welfare check. Officers knocked on the door and heard a female yell “just break in” before the door was opened. The female who opened the door had blood coming from the left side of her head. She advised someone was in her residence when she returned home from the bar, and shot her. No one was located inside the residence, and blood was only found on the floor where the female had been sitting and on the corner of the counter top. This case is closed due to the possible victim being uncooperative.

April 18

DOMESTIC: At 9:42 p.m. officers were dispatched to the alley behind the 700 block of Central Avenue in reference to a possible domestic disturbance. Contact was made with a son and his father who were actively yelling back and forth at each other. The argument was over tools the father let his son borrow. There were no school-age children present, there were no threats, and there was no physical alteration.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected]