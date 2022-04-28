Adoptable Pet of the Week

Staff report

DARKE COUNTY — This week’s “Adoptable Pet” features a lovable dog in need of a caring home from the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Say hello to Ruffy! Staff were told Ruffy is a two-year-old intact male Pug/American Bulldog mix. Ruffy is a sweet boy who likes to play tug-of-war, will sit when he wants to, and loves treats. Ruffy doesn’t seem to mind the other dogs at the shelter. Ruffy weighs in at 53 pounds and did great for his exam where he was given Bordatella, parvo/lepto/distemper vaccines, dewormed, microchipped, and found to be heartworm negative.

Come in and meet Ruffy and all the other adoptable dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. Have another dog? Just bring him or her along for a “meet and greet.”

Visiting hours are Monday though Friday 8 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Just stop by or call 937-547-1645. Adoptions are $90 cash or check.

To find out more about what’s happening at the Darke County Animal Shelter, listen to Director Robert Bair and staff every Friday, between 8:30 and 9 a.m., on WTGR 97.5 FM.